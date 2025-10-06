It feels ages ago when Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs formed a talented duo on the Buffalo Bills, leading the team to deep runs. On Sunday, they found themselves on opposite sides anew as the New England Patriots visited Highmark Stadium.

Diggs had a superb outing, finishing with 10 receptions for 146 yards, as the Patriots shocked the Bills, 23-20. New England improved to 3-2, while Buffalo suffered its first loss in five games.

It was Diggs' first return to Buffalo since being traded to the Houston Texans last season in exchange for a second-round pick this year. The 31-year-old wide receiver signed a three-year, $63.5 million contract with the Patriots in March.

He said he wasn't angry after Buffalo shipped him. After their win over the Bills, he showed he still has love for his former teammates, even sharing a wholesome moment with Allen, as shown in the video posted by Bills reporter Jenna Cottrell.

Josh Allen and Stefon Diggs postgame hug "love you" "love you too"#nfl pic.twitter.com/gkqQUFefUt — Jenna Cottrell (@JennaCottrell) October 6, 2025

Diggs joined the Bills in 2020 via a trade with the Minnesota Vikings. Buffalo gave up a first-round pick, which turned into Justin Jefferson. While it was initially panned by fans, Diggs proved everyone wrong by leading the NFL in receptions and receiving yards in his first year with the Bills.

He developed an instant chemistry with Allen, and they carried the Bills to the AFC Championship Game for the first time since 1993.

The 29-year-old Allen went 22-of-31 for 253 yards, two touchdowns, and one interception versus New England.

Andy Borregales sealed the win for the Patriots with a 52-yard field goal with 15 seconds left.