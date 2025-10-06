New England Patriots fans are over the moon after beating the Buffalo Bills 23-20 on the road during Sunday night.

The Patriots entered the matchup with a decent 2-2 record to start the 2025 NFL season. They aspire for playoff contention but to do that, they needed to get past a division rival in the Bills. With a 52-yard field goal from Andy Borregales, they took the final lead of the night to get the job done.

Borregales from 52 for the lead with 15 seconds to go! NEvsBUF on NBC

Fans came in droves to react to the win, celebrating the fact they beat one of the best teams in the NFL. Here are some of their reactions.

“Drake Maye just went into Buffalo & beat Josh Allen & the 4-0 Bills. Franchise QB,” one fan said.

“Football is a funny sport. Diggs returns to buffalo and gives the Bills their 1st loss this year,” another remarked.

“Those penalties were insane but it is what it is, Buffalo shouldn’t have given the refs ample to call out then. They were definitely off sync today and it didn’t help that pats were playing a great game. GGs,” one commented.

“My New England Patriots came into Buffalo and took care of business. Drake Maye was dealing tonight,” one replied.

“The “snow melts in maye” may go down as one hardest lines in the season this season,” a fan said.

How Patriots played against Bills

It was a huge victory on the road for the Patriots to get, especially against the Bills. The win will give them huge momentum as they progress through the season.

New England was stout on the defensive side of the ball, holding Buffalo to a field goal as the team led 6-3 at halftime. Even as the Bills made their rounds on offense during the second half, the Patriots fired back with their own scores to keep the game close. This allowed them to make the winning plays down the stretch.

Drake Maye had difficulties facing the Bills' defense in the first half but bounced back with a strong display in the second half. He completed 22 passes out of 30 attempts for 273 yards while attempting three rushes for 12 yards.

Rhamondre Stevenson had a fumble early in the game but rebounded with seven rushes for 14 yards and two touchdowns. As for the receiving game, Stefon Diggs dominated throughout the night with 10 catches for 146 yards.

The Patriots will look forward to their next contest. They will be on the road, facing the New Orleans Saints on Oct. 12 at 1 p.m. ET.