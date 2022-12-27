By Tristin McKinstry · 3 min read

The 2023 IIHF World Juniors are underway from the Canadian cities of Halifax and Moncton. Eight hopeful nations will fight for global recognition as the best developing hockey nations in the world.

There are many NHL prospects representing their nation their year. However, there are also a fair number of NHL Draft hopefuls looking to increase their stock before the summer.

There is one obvious talking point when it comes to NHL Draft hopefuls. Projected #1 overall pick Connor Bedard is representing Canada, hoping to solidify his spot as the first player called in June.

Besides him, who else should hockey fans keep their eyes on? Which player is in prime position to raise their stock in the eyes of NHL teams before the draft? Here are three of the best NHL Draft hopefuls playing at the 2023 World Juniors.

3) Charlie Stramel, center, USA

Stramel is a big body down the middle of the ice. The six-foot-three center iceman currently plays his hockey for the University of Wisconsin. And he has shown a lot of promise in his freshman season.

The Badgers center hasn’t displayed the most explosive finishing touch. He has just four three goals in 17 games this season. However, he is a decent finisher and has promising offensive upside.

On Monday, he showed some of that offensive ability. He provided an assist to New Jersey Devils prospect Luke Hughes for the US against Latvia. The US defeated the resilient Latvians 5-2.

Stramel will play lower in the lineup given the quality of the American team at the World Juniors. However, hockey fans certainly should not sleep on the Wisconsin Badgers freshman.

2) Dalibor Dvorsky, forward, Slovakia

Dvorsky enters the NHL Draft as the latest promising star coming from Slovakia. Slovakian hockey had a historic draft in 2022, and they look to have a great draft this summer as well.

Dvorsky currently plays in the HockeyAllsvenskan, the second tier of Swedish hockey. At 17, the Slovakian forward has scored four goals and eight points for AIK IF.

While he displays an excellent finishing touch, Dvorsky isn’t a one-trick pony. He is a lethal threat even when the puck isn’t on his stick. He gets open and he stays open, especially against competition similar to his age.

Slovakia was one of two countries that didn’t play their first World Juniors game on Monday. They will play their first game on Tuesday against Finland, who were upset by Switzerland 3-2 in overtime on Monday.

On the puck or off, Dvorsky has the makings of a future star. And he should be one of the best Slovakian players at the World Juniors.

1) Connor Bedard, forward, Canada

Of course, this discussion wouldn’t be complete without mentioning Bedard. The 17-year-old plays his junior hockey with the Regina Pats in the Western Hockey League.

In 2021, Bedard exploded. He scored 51 goals and an even 100 points in just 62 games. This season, he already has 27 goals and 64 points in just 28 games. However, the Pats sit seventh in the WHL’s Eastern Conference.

Bedard has an incredibly lethal shot. His offensive game has been likened to that of reigning MVP Auston Matthews. Many believe the 17-year-old is a true franchise-altering talent.

On Monday, Canada were upset by Czechia 5-2. However, Bedard made his presence known. He scored Canada’s second goal, making the game 3-2 at the time.

Despite the loss, Canada is not out of it. They have three games remaining in the IIHF World Juniors. They face Germany, Austria, and Sweden. Bedard has more than enough time to cement himself as the top draft pick in this summer’s draft.