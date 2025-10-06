The New Orleans Saints grabbed their first win of the season after beating the New York Giants, 26-14, on Sunday at Caesars Superdome. It was also the maiden victory of new coach Kellen Moore.

The Saints ended their eight-game losing skid dating back to last season. They and the Giants now have identical 1-4 records.

If it's any consolation for New York, Jaxson Dart had another solid performance with 202 passing yards, including two touchdowns. He, however, also logged two interceptions.

After the game, he was asked about his thoughts, and the rookie quarterback gave an honest answer.

“I'm definitely not into moral victories or things like that. It's a loss. I don't really care what happened during the game,” said Dart, who looked morose in the media conference, in the video posted by SNY.

When prodded further, the 22-year-old signal-caller chose to highlight the positive. The Giants had 335 total yards on 70 plays. They committed eight penalties.

“I felt like the whole game, we moved the ball just fine. We just had turnovers. There weren't many times when we just got stopped on a three and down. I thought we were really good in the open field,” added Dart.

Article Continues Below

Jaxson Dart was asked what he took away from the first two drives before the turnovers started: "I'm not into moral victories… it's a loss I don't really care what happened during the game" pic.twitter.com/sXQGfNSj5d — Giants Videos (@SNYGiants) October 5, 2025

The 25th overall pick failed to build on the momentum after earning his first win in Week 4 against the Los Angeles Chargers.

He had three errors, including losing the ball during a scramble in the third quarter. The Giants were held scoreless in the second half, as the Saints rolled to the victory, highlighted by the 86-yard fumble recovery by Jordan Howden in the fourth period.

Spencer Rattler threw for 225 yards and an 87-yard touchdown to Rashid Shaheed.

The Giants have yet to hit their stride despite putting Dart as the starter in place of Russell Wilson.

They will look to bounce back in Week 6 versus the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday.