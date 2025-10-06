The Seattle Mariners have done it. While the job is far from finished for the team in the 2025 MLB playoffs, they at least have finally blessed their home field with a postseason win for the first time since 2001 after defeating the Detroit Tigers in Game 2 of their American League Division Series on Sunday night at T-Mobile Park in Seattle.

“Seattle has its first playoff home win in 24 years,” shared Alden Gonzalez of ESPN.

Seattle missed on a chance to end that long drought on Saturday, as the Mariners fell prey to the Tigers in the series opener via extra innings, 3-2. But they made sure to level the series at 1-1, thanks in large part to some solid pitching and the heroics at the plate of Jorge Polanco and Julio Rodriguez.

Prior to their win on Sunday, the last time the Mariners scored a home victory in the playoffs was on October 15, 2001, during Game 5 of the 2000 American League Division Series at Safeco Field against the Cleveland Indians. Seattle made the postseason again in 2001, but was eliminated in five games by the Yankees in the ALCS. The only win Seattle had in that series took place in the Bronx.

The Mariners then went on a long playoff drought that only ended in 2022, when Seattle was swept in the best-of-five AL Division Series against the Houston Astros.

The win over the Tigers is surely being cherished by Seattle fans, who had waited nearly a quarter of a century for this moment.

“Seattle is such an awesome baseball city. It’s a beautiful stadium. An electric crowd. The environment is perfect. Really cool to see the Mariners win their first home playoff game in 24 YEARS,” baseball personality Ben Verlander shared.

“GTA 3 released a week after the Mariners won their last home playoff game,” said a fan.

“Saw the last one on TV (wish I could see one in person someday) and tonight my son got to see one. God forgive me,” another social media user on X, formerly Twitter, shared.

“I'm pretty sure I died a couple of times during that game,” a wild comment read.

“Seattle tied the series and broke the internet in one night 💻💣, “a different commenter said.

The Mariners will look to grab the series lead this Tuesday in Game 3 at