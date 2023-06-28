World No. 1 Iga Swiatek was named the top seed at this year's Wimbledon Championships on Wednesday for the second consecutive year. The four-time Grand Slam champion has never won the tournament but heads a strong field at the All England Club.

Swiatek has been the top-ranked women's player since April 2022 and came into last year's Wimbledon on a historic winning streak, having won each of the last six tournaments she appeared in. Her 37-match winning streak came to an end in the third round when she was upset in straight sets by Alize Cornet.

Swiatek has yet to make it past the fourth round at Wimbledon, the only Grand Slam in which she's failed to reach at least the semifinal. She won two Grand Slams last year, nabbing her second French Open title and winning the US Open as well.

Similar to last year, Swiatek enters Wimbledon having won the French Open as she defended her title for her third win at Roland Garros earlier this month. She's reached five finals this year, winning three of them.

Immediately behind Swiatek in the seeding is reigning Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka, defending Wimbledon champion Elena Rybakina and the top-ranked American woman Jessica Pegula. The No. 1 seed on the women's side has won just one Wimbledon in the last five editions of the tournament.

The entire Wimbledon draw will be revealed on June 30, with the tournament set to begin on July 3. All eyes will be on Iga Swiatek and her quest for her first Wimbledon title.