The Memphis Grizzlies and Ja Morant are looking to take the league by storm once again, this time hopefully making a deeper run into the playoffs. With Morant already proving himself as one of the NBA's most electric players, staying healthy and sticking to the game plan with be crucial to their success moving forward. Morant will be taking the court this season in his newest Nike Ja 3 signature sneakers, releasing throughout the upcoming campaign.

With the Nike Ja 1 first arriving in February 2023 and seeing massive success as Morant's debut into the signature sneaker landscape, the Nike Ja 2 quickly followed in September 2024. Throughout this offseason, images surfaced of the upcoming Nike Ja 3 and it didn't take long before Nike began their full marketing campaign for the updated silhouette.

Featuring the wildest design within the Nike Ja line up to this point, this colorway titled “Price of Admission” has a colorway to match, setting the tone for what we may see in the coming months from the Nike Ja 3.

Nike Ja 3 “Price of Admission”

When Ja takes off, all you can do is watch. Make them watch in the Ja 3 ‘Price of Admission’, available 8.21. pic.twitter.com/eh7MlSxFDB — Nike Basketball (@nikebasketball) August 16, 2025

Nike's promo for the sneakers features Ja Morant flying through the air during a dunk while onlookers can't take their eyes off his electric abilities. The goofy commercial is a great introduction to the shoes, going for a playful vibe while still acknowledging Morant as a freaky talent.

Nike Ja 3 “Price Of Admission”

🗓️ Release Date: August 21st, 2025

ℹ️ Adult ($125) + Grade School ($100) pic.twitter.com/4ormqJPbGd — Sneaker News (@SneakerNews) August 16, 2025



The “Price of Admission” colorway arrives in Hyper Pink/Mint Foam-Black-Viotech for a loud ensemble perfectly representing Morant's game. The pink and purple rips throughout the uppers, accented by the Mint Foam Nike Swoosh creating the “JA” visual along the side of the shoe. Morant's logo is seen on the tongue in Metallic Silver for a nice touch, finishing the look for what should be a striking silhouette when worn on the court.

The Nike Ja 3 “Price of Admission” or “Max Volume” officially releases August 21, 2025 for a standard retail tag of $130. The shoe will drop via Nike SNKRS app and be available in full family sizing, so be sure to grab you pair on release day!