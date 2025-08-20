The Denver Broncos may have found a hidden gem at wide receiver as training camp buzz continues to grow around second-year pass catcher Troy Franklin. With the offense being built around quarterback Bo Nix, Denver’s chemistry-driven approach could open the door for a true breakout this season.

Bleacher Report's Jordan Schultz took to X (formerly known as Twitter) to share his observations from his visit to Broncos training camp on Tuesday.

“I just got back from Broncos practice. There’s buzz around several players, but one name I haven’t seen mentioned enough is second-year wide receiver Troy Franklin. The staff loves what they’ve seen, and he looks poised for a bigger role. His understanding of the position, overall toughness, and strong hands should help make him a key target for Bo Nix. Denver believes it has multiple wideouts ready — including Marvin Mims Jr. — to step up alongside Courtland Sutton.”

Franklin, drafted in the fourth round out of Oregon in 2024, played in 14 games as a rookie and posted 28 receptions for 263 yards and two touchdowns. While those numbers were modest, the staff has noticed major growth entering year two.

So far in the 2025 preseason, Franklin has made the most of his reps. Through two games, he has 82 yards, seven catches and two touchdowns, including a standout performance vs. the Cardinals. He caught four passes for 67 yards and both scores, flashing the deep-ball tracking and contested catch ability that made him a college star. Franklin's breakout potential is becoming harder to ignore.

The connection with his quarterback also cannot be overlooked. The two played together at Oregon, with Franklin hauling in 160 passes for 2,483 yards and 25 touchdowns during his collegiate career. That chemistry has translated to Denver’s offense, where the coaching staff has used Franklin across multiple alignments in camp, including the slot and boundary roles.

The Broncos training camp reports have consistently highlighted the former Oregon Duck's improved route running and reliable hands—traits that have earned praise from both coaches and reporters. With Courtland Sutton locked in as WR1 and Marvin Mims Jr. positioned as a speed threat, Franklin is making a strong case for a top-three receiver role in 2025.

As roster cuts near and the regular season approaches, the Broncos wide receiver depth will be closely watched. Franklin’s versatility, athleticism, and connection with Nix give him a real chance to carve out a meaningful role in Denver’s offense. If his camp momentum holds, Franklin could be one of the league’s early breakout stories.