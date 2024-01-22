Get ready to bury your opponents in caskets once again in WWE 2K24.

After a week of teasers, WWE 2K24 is now officially announced along with exciting new gameplay features, as well as revealing its cover athletes. As previously teased, this year's cover athlete isn't limited to just one – we have multiple versions of the game featuring multiple cover athletes from different eras of WWE and the WWF.

Cody Rhodes, Bianca Belair, and Rhea Ripley Makes History as WWE 2K24 Cover Athletes

🎵 Crowd is here, about to blow

Waitin’ for me to start the show

Out the curtain, lights go up, I’m home 🎵 🗣️WHOAAAAAA! #WWE2K24 pic.twitter.com/ZWf0KL1dVv — #WWE2K24 (@WWEgames) January 22, 2024

Cody Rhodes appears as the cover athlete for a WWE 2K game for the first time in WWE 2K24. We have to say, this year's cover looks fresh with the new layout, making this year's entry feel extra special. Cody's appearance on the cover is for the Standard Edition and the Digital Cross-Gen version of the game. The American Nightmare is deserving of this cover especially since his story is the most significant plot line in the entire sports entertainment industry today, and the release of this game would coincide to his story's resolution at WrestleMania XL.

Two groundbreaking superstars. One historic cover 💋 😈 The #WWE2K24 Deluxe Edition is the EST pic.twitter.com/PdWyVRlMFx — #WWE2K24 (@WWEgames) January 22, 2024

Meanwhile, the game's Digital Deluxe Edition features Bianca Belair and Rhea Ripley having a face-off on its cover. The two are big favorites heading into WrestleMania, with many commentators suggesting that Belair will be the one to win this Sunday's Royal Rumble, challenging Rhea Ripley at the Grandest Stage of them all. These two women's careers are on a trajectory towards superstardom, and their paths will inevitably cross sometime soon, so it is timely that both of them are on the cover of the Digital Deluxe Edition of WWE 2K24.

The Digital Deluxe Edition comes with 3-day early access starting March 5, 2024, the Nightmare Family Pack, and the Digital Deluxe Content. The Nightmare Family Pack contains bonus digital content revolving around Cody Rhodes, including previous gimmicks that he used before his return to WWE, “Superstar” Billy Graham, and his father, Dusty Rhodes. Meanwhile, the Digital Deluxe Content includes the Season Pass for all five post-launch DLC, MyRISE Mega-Boost, SuperCharger, a Rhea Ripley MyFACTION Card, Bianca Belair MyFACTION Card, and alternate attires for the two female cover athletes.

New Gameplay Features like Special Referee and Casket Matches Revealed

The most exciting part of the new game's announcement is the tease of the new gameplay features that will be coming with WWE 2K24. This includes a complete retelling of 40 years of WrestleMania, which means this game is likely to feature tons of Legends. The announce trailer also teased at least two new match types: the popular Casket Match and the Special Referee. These two are welcome additions to the game, although we wish there are still more in store for us fans when the full gameplay trailer gets released sometime soon.

40 Years of WrestleMania Celebrated in 2K24

Relive 𝟜𝟘 years of body slams, championships, and unforgettable ICONS 🤩 #WWE2K24 pic.twitter.com/RMI2eHcjW7 — #WWE2K24 (@WWEgames) January 22, 2024

A third version of the game is now available for pre-order. WWE 2K24 will also come in the “Forty Years of WrestleMania Edition,” which itself has an awesome cover featuring the biggest names in WWE and WWF's decades-long history, like The Rock, “Stone Cold” Steve Austin, Andre the Giant, and Hulk Hogan. This third edition of the game comes with every inclusion of the Digital Deluxe pack, as well as the Forty Years of WrestleMania Pack, whose content is expected to arrive post-launch. The Forty Years of WrestleMania Pack contains a Showcase Superstars Roster Unlock, the WrestleMania 40 Arena, “Macho King” Randy Savage – WrestleMania 6, Rey Mysterio – WrestleMania 22, Triple H – WrestleMania 30, Charlotte Flair – WrestleMania 33, and Rhea Ripley – WrestleMania 36, as well as MyFACTION cards for the above-mentioned wrestlers.

WWE 2K24 will be arriving on PC through Steam, as well as on PS4, PS5, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X on March 8, 2024.