The first Title Update for College Football 26 arrived this week, addressing issues with gameplay, Road To Glory (RTG), and another update for Dynasty. Furthermore, the developers released another update later in the week, which added more improvements for Dynasty. So, without further ado, let's take a look at the College Football 26 Title Update Patch Notes.

College Football 26 Title Update Patch Notes

The College Football 26 Title Update focused on Gameplay and RTG.

Gameplay:

Addressed an issue causing linebackers to run slower than intended when defending running plays.

Addressed an issue where a blocked kick wouldn’t play out when using a left-footed kicker Note: This is mentioned in our College Football 26 Launch & Updates post.

Addressed a rare issue where you were unable to snap the ball occasionally after inputting a specific button combination. Note: This is mentioned in our College Football 26 Launch & Updates post.

Addressed an issue where the WR would get a speed boost when calling specific Reverse Pass plays.

Tuning to reduce size of timing window for ‘Perfectly Timed' stiff-arms; we are investigating a more comprehensive fix to better balance the stiff-arm mechanic in a future title update.

Tuning to increase catch chance for INT's; we are investigating additional improvements for catch drops in a future title update.

Road To Glory:

Reduced the positive/negative impacts of team Per Play Grading events for MIKE and CB.

Increased the positive/negative impacts of user Per Play Grading events for MIKE and CB. (coverage, interceptions, forcing a fumble, touchdowns, etc.)

Overall, that includes all the patch notes for the first Title Update in College Football 26. However, the developers released a new update later in the week, which addresses problems seen in Dynasty.

College Football 26 Dynasty Update Patch Notes – July 17th, 2025

The following improvements are coming to the online version of College Football 26 Dynasty:

Skill Caps & Position Changes Updates:

You can now change a player's position within their current position group without penalty to their skill caps. You’ll be free to swap positions within these groupings: Running Back (RB, FB) Offensive Line (LT, LG, C, RG, RT) Defensive Line (LEDG, REDG, DT) Linebacker (SAM, MIKE, WILL) Defensive Back (CB, FS, SS) Specialist (K, P)

Athlete (ATH) Recruits can now set their initial position without impact to their skill group caps.

A player’s new skill caps are now more strongly influenced by their Development Trait and school year. Younger players and those with higher Development Traits will have higher skill caps at their new position.

Additional Updates

Addressed a Coach Point exploit when retiring and then creating a new coach character.

Reduced the impact of the Reach Your Potential ability (Motivator Tier 1) for better coach ability and recruiting balance. Note: This affects the influence given to recruits when a player at their position hits a skill group cap.



The developers plan on adding these fixes to the offline version of Dynasty as well. Furthermore, if you already have an online Dynasty League, these changes will be added in. Therefore, you do not need to create a new Dynasty just to see these changes take effect.

Overall, that's everything you need to know about all the latest updates for College Football 26. The game just released earlier this month, so expect plenty of more updates throughout the season. Furthermore, learn how you can update your rosters to use the most up-to-date depth charts in the game.

