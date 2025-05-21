We've got all the active Wagarashi Codes to help you receive some great in-game items. The hit Roblox game allows players to input codes to give them some useful items. However, not everyone knows about the codes, or how to redeem them. Therefore, we created a list of all Wagarashi codes for your convenience.

All Active Wagarashi Codes

Overall, the active codes for Wagarashi include:

ACTIVE:

CODE REWARD SmallUPD1! Clan Reroll SmallUPD2! Clan Reroll SmallUPD3! Clan Reroll ItsMeBuilderBoy Clan Reroll 40KFavorites1! Clan Reroll 40KFavorites2! Clan Reroll 40KFavorites3! Clan Reroll 22500LIKES1! Clan Reroll UseCodeDessiMiya! Skill Point Reroll

22500LIKES2! Clan Reroll 22500LIKES3! Clan Reroll

Overall, that includes all currently active Wagarashi Codes. But where exactly do you type them in to redeem them?

How to Redeem Wagarashi Codes

In order to redeem codes in Wagarashi:

Reach Rank 5 in Wagarashi

Select the Code Redeem Icon (located on top left corner of the screen)

Type in your code and submit to redeem

Overall, the process of redeeming codes in Wagarashi is simple. However, you must first reach Rank 5 in the game if you want to use this feature. Reaching Rank 5 doesn't take long at all, and soon you'll be redeeming rewards. On the top left corner of the screen, there are various icons, one of which lets you redeem codes. Here, you'll be able to redeem your Wagarashi Code to receive new in-game rewards.

If you did not receive a reward, make sure to re-check that the code is indeed an active one. Codes only last for a limited time, so there's a chance that they might have expired before you used them. Players typically receive Clan Rerolls, or maybe even Skill Point Rerolls upon redeeming a code.

And that's everything you need to know about the active Wagarashi Codes. We hope you receive some sweet rewards that make your experience better. Expect more codes on the horizon as this hit Roblox game increases in popularity. It's possible more codes release in the future, so keep your eyes peeled for new potential rewards. Keep checking back with us every month to see if new codes released.

