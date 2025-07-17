NBA 2K26 arrives this September, but the developers released a Content Reveal Roadmap today, letting players know when they can expect new info. From Gameplay, to modes like MyCAREER, MyTEAM, and MyNBA, these reveals will show fans some of the biggest improvements coming in this year's title. But when & where can you watch these reveals?

Here's where you can watch all the upcoming reveals in the NBA 2K26 Roadmap.

NBA 2K26 Gameplay Reveal – The Week of July 28th, 2025

MyPLAYER Details – Week of August 4th, 2025

MyTEAM Reveal – Week of August 11th, 2025

MyCAREER Reveal – Week of August 18th, 2025

MyNBA Reveal – Week of August 18th, 2025

The City Reveal – Week of August 25th, 2025

All we know about gameplay now is that the developers are focusing on a more “skill-based” experience for users to enjoy. The gameplay should feel more rewarding, especially when you're cooking on the court. Furthermore, they want to provide players more control, giving them more confidence in their decisions.

Other new gameplay improvements include greater miss/jump shot timing on higher difficulties. This includes most competitive multiplayer modes. Additionally, Shot Meters and Dunk Meters are now both going to show you your green windows.

Lastly, the developers made it so that Layup Timing can be permanently enabled in multiplayer. In these modes, Layups now need to be timed, making it more challenging to score on your opponent.

2K26 MyPLAYER Reveal – Week of August 4th, 2025

In the week after, we'll hear more about the improved MyPLAYER Builder mode. Overall, the developers plan on adding new quality of life features to make the experience more convenient for players. For example, you can now preview unlockable Body Types in the Builder, helping you see which ones you want to earn in the long run.

Along with that information comes even more info on MyPLAYER Playstyles. Specifically, they mentioned that Cap Breakers will be returning as they offer new ways for players to earn them and improve their character. They also mentioned that Takeover will be more “in-depth” this year, but with streamlined progression to keep things understandable.

Lastly, the MyPLAYER Reveal will show new Player Build Diversity. As the name suggests, 2K and Visual Concepts want to create an experience where each build feels different, unique, and most of all, fun to play with.

NBA 2K26 MyTEAM Reveal – Week of August 11th, 2025

MyTEAM, the card-collecting, team-building mode returns with a lot of new improvements. The developers confirmed the return of Triple Threat Park, along with a new location for users to play on. Furthermore, they added new ways for players to team up or face other people in the Park. Earn even more rewards this year as you play solo, or with friends.

During this week, we'll also learn a bit more about King of The Court. For now, we know that it'll take place over the entire weekend, as opposed to just Saturdays. This enables more users a chance to join in on the fun and participate. The winner across PlayStation 5 and Xbox now wins a cash prize of $10,000.

2K26 MyCAREER Reveal – Week of August 18th, 2025

The Story mode of MyCAREER this year is dubbed “Out of Bounds”. This year, the developers added more consequences to both Story Games and choices. For example, failing to complete the key objective may hurt your chances of receiving future opportunities.

In NBA 2K26 MyCAREER, players now get drafted based on their performance and team fit. OR, they can reach out to a team, host a private workout, and convince the team to draft them. Overall, this provides players the option of going to a random team, or picking one for themselves.

NBA 2K26 MyNBA Reveal – Week of August 18th, 2025

This year, MyNBA introduces new Dynamic Banners, which update over time throughout your experience. Each arena has a spot for your banner, and with each major accomplishment, your banner gets updated. If you won the NBA Finals in 2027, you'll see that reflected on your banner in the following season.

Furthermore, we'll hear a bit more about MyGM as well. The developers added more customization with Unranked MyGM, giving players more freedom in their experience. Here, you can import custom rosters and draft classes, giving you more control.

2K26 The City Reveal – Week of August 25th, 2025

While we did not see the City in this video, we did hear about its details. Essentially, the developers want to make it more accessible, and easier for players to get to where they want to go. Some of the improvements include:

New mode leaderboard

Updates to the Park

But we'll hear more about it this August.