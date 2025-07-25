The Assassin's Creed Shadows Claws of Awaji Expansion Release Date has been revealed, bringing a new chapter in Naoe and Yasuke's story. This expansion adds a brand new story set on an explorable island. Additionally, there'll be new weapons, skills, gears, and abilities you can use on a new enemy faction. Without further ado, let's take a look at the Assassin's Creed Shadows Claws of Awaji Release Date.

Assassin's Creed Shadows Claws of Awaji Expansion Release Date – September 16th, 2025

Here is what is coming to #AssassinsCreedShadows during the next few months: ◼️ New Game+ releases July 29

◼️ Our next AMA is scheduled for August 12

◼️ A new community update is coming early Sept

◼️ Claws of Awaji releases Sept 16 What are you looking forward the most? pic.twitter.com/s4bUN68hdQ — Assassin's Creed (@assassinscreed) July 24, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Assassin's Creed Shadows Claws of Awaji Release Date is Tuesday, September 16th, 2025. It will be available on all platforms of the game, and players who pre-ordered AC Shadows will receive the Expansion for free. At the time of writing, we do not yet know the official price for the DLC, but stay tuned for more info.

However, keep in mind that you MUST finish the main campaign in order to play the Claws of Awaji Expansion.

Assassin's Creed Shadows Claws of Awaji Gameplay

In terms of Gameplay, the Claws of Awaji Expansion adds a brand new region for players to explore. The island of Awaji is brimming with treasures, but also with traps set by new enemies.

Thankfully, you'll have more tools in your arsenal, including a new weapon for Naoe called the Bo. Additionally, there'l be new skills, gears, and abilities for players to unlock. Furthermore, you can also play as the hulking Samurai, Yasuke, who can take down many foes without stealth tactics.

According to Ubisoft, the Claws of Awaji Expansion offers over 10 hours of additional content to the game.

Assassin's Creed Shadows Claws of Awaji Story

A of right now, we don't know much about the story yet. But there are a few details that we can confirm.

Firstly, Naoe and Yasuke have traveled to the island of Awaji in search of treasure. But during their journey, they'll be hunted by a brand new faction. This enemy faction has also set various traps and ambushes across the map in an effort to hinder your progress.

More story details will likely arrive before the DLC's launch. We look forward to hearing more as we reach the Expansion's release.

Overall, that includes everything you need to know about the Assassin's Creed Shadows Claws of Awaji Expansion. We look forward to diving into another epic journey with Naoe and Yasuke.

