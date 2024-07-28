Just when you thought the Cody Rhodes-Joe Burrow saga had reached its climax, with the “American Nightmare” demanding his NFL doppelganger to “Finish the Story” this season, the Cincinnati Bengals quarterback has finally addressed the situation head-on in a very interesting way.

Asked by a fan while signing autographs on the sideline if he was going to “Finish the Story,” Burrow barely batted an eye, letting the recording fan know that, in his opinion, the story never ends.

“The story is never finished,” Joe Burrow declared.

Now, for fans out of the know, this is a pretty funny response as for an NFL player, each season they play is effectively a chapter in their story, with some continuing to add appendixes or even sequels to their football tales long after their athletic days come to an end should they get into coaching or the front office. Still, this isn't the first time Rhodes has been told that his signature phrase is a bit short-sighted, as none other than Paul “Triple H” Levesque, the man who books the matches, made the same comments after WrestleMania 39 in Los Angeles in 2019.

Will Rhodes respond once more, or even try to get in the same room as Burrow to help add even more social media fire to this storyline? Maybe yes, maybe no, but with SummerSlam in Cleveland rapidly approaching, the “American Nightmare” has a chance to really lean into the Homelander comps by bringing a Bengals player into enemy territory for a fun photo-op.

Cody Rhodes owes JD McDonagh one down the line

Speaking of the storied career of the “American Nightmare,” Rhodes decided to use a little time on his So, What Do You Want To Talk About? podcast to discuss his relationship with JD McDonagh, the Judgment Day member and one-half of the of the RAW Tag Team Champions.

While the duo have wrestled once more in WWE, albeit on a house show, they got into a bit of a tiff back in the day at OTT in the UK because the then-former WWE Superstar severely limited the man formerly known as Jordan Devlin's big moment.

“During my Indie run, I didn't always pay attention to what the local independent was doing. You just saw it on your calendar, you go there, you knew who you were wrestling. I didn't know about the ins and outs and the champions of this independent territory. I didn't get any of this. There is a show in Ireland, OTT, very well done, one of the best ones going. They promoted me coming there and I had seen it before. They throw my picture on the screen, the place loses their mind, they make this great poster with me coming. It's me, front and center. Not paying much attention to what's going on. I have a triple threat match. I had this ring that people would kiss. I spent about 20 minutes goofing around in the crowd, Indie-ing about. We're not under any time constraints. Apparently, we were. Referee tells me I have to wrap it up and go home. On an Indie show. I don't get hot that often. I don't think I do. I try to disguise it. I had to tell the guy, ‘We're going to go home when we go home.' We went on for another 10 to 12 minutes. Got to it,” Cody Rhodes explained via Fightful.

“Then, I spent another 30 minutes goofing around, glad-handing, having a great time, loving Ireland. Came to the back and there was a cold air. I knew something was wrong, but not what. Go into the locker room, no one is speaking directly to me. No one. You could tell something was up. Very cold. Get home. A few weeks later, JD McDonagh, who we know and love, gets into a Twitter spat with [Cody's wife] Brandi (Rhodes). Apparently, that was JD McDonagh's big title match for the OTT Championship that night. Because I had gone to the lengths I had gone, the public trans leaves at 10:30. They had completely checked out. We're looking at a quarter of the people that were there compared to the beginning. About a quarter left. Everyone had to get on the train. They missed his big moment. He was the local hero. We didn't get a chance to discuss it until I crossed paths with Judgment Day on Monday Night Raw. I feel bad to this day. I feel I owe JD.”

Did Rhodes do McDonagh dirty? Yes, all things considered, he most likely did, but hey, good on the “American Nightmare” for remembering the situation all these years ago and for ultimately making it right both privately and publically. All things considered, that is a very good look for a babyface hero to do ahead of his big match at SummerSlam.