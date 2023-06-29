In a company where some wrestlers go their entire career without having a WrestleMania moment, let alone one in the main event of the “Showcase of the Immortals,” Kevin Owens has the rare privilege of having two, as he was able to wrestle “Stone Cold” Steve Austin in 2022 and followed it up with another match the very next year when he ended the Undisputed WWE Tag Team Championship reign of The Usos alongside Sami Zayn in 2023.

But which of those moments reigns supreme in the heart and memory of the “Prize Fighter?” While that question is probably like asking Owens to pick his favorite kid, Spencer Love of Love Wrestling decided to do it anyway and actually got a pretty insightful answer from KO that even his tag team partner shouldn't have a problem with.

“You know, it sounds – I hate doing this, because it sounds like I'm trying to get out of it easily,” he said. “But, there's really no words to describe either experiences. The best way I can describe it is, I look back on both these nights, and I kind of can't believe they happened. That I found myself in that situation, in that spot, getting to do that,” Owens said via SE Scoops.

“The circumstances [of] both years were just so incredible. But, I guess if one takes the absolute cake, and it just edges out the other one by very little, I think it's still more unbelievable to me that I wrestled Stone Cold Steve Austin, 19 years after his last match, in the main event of WrestleMania. Like that's just – it's just kind of a pinch yourself to make sure it's real kind of moment.

“I've done that a lot over the last year and a half or so since that happened. But both those moments are things I'll look back on when I'm done and think I was very, very lucky to get to experience those things.”

No offense to the “Underdog from the Underground,” but his assertion is dead-on; after being happily retired for almost two decades, passing on matches with everyone from John Cena to CM Punk, Owens got to wrestle a match with arguably the most popular wrestler of all time and add a chapter to his story that once seemed unimaginable. While WrestleMania 39 is certainly special for the two Canadian kids who came up in PWG, wrestling “Stone Cold” is just too freakin' sweet.

Kevin Owens expresses his disappointment in missing the Elimination Chamber.

Elsewhere on Love Wrestling, Kevin Owens discussed the Elimination Chamber being booked at the Bell Centre in Montreal, Quebec, just a 33-minute drive from his hometown of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu.

While Owens understood the story being told, it still bummed him out that he wasn't booked for a match on the show, as he feels every WWE show in Canada should have proper KO representation.

“I gotta be honest, not being on the actual show was a real bummer. There’s no way around that. I really wish I could have been there. But to be a little part of it at the end was great, and to see Sammy get his really big moment that he deserved and to see everybody reacting to him the way they did after all these years, obviously any time he’d show up in Montreal, he’d get a great reaction, but to be in that spot in that moment, for him that was really big. It was great to see that, but not being on the show definitely hurt a little,” Owens said.

“But honestly, it’s not even just because it’s Montreal. I feel the same way everywhere. Any time we go to Canada, and I’m not on one of the shows, I’m like, why am I not on this show? Canada is funny this way where we’ve tried to explain this to people in WWE and other wrestlers and even people in management, but I don’t think they quite grasp that Canada is just one big city in a way for their homegrown guys. Whether we go to Winnipeg or Toronto or Quebec or Vancouver, anywhere across Canada, really, we’re welcome as being hometown guys. That’s really special, so any time there’s a show in Canada, and I’m not on it, that hurts a little.”

Though it didn't take place in WWE, you will seldom see a crowd react as passionately and loudly as Kenny Omega received at Forbidden Door in Toronto despite being born 2,027.6 kilometers away in Winnipeg, Manitoba. While Owens did ultimately earn a massive pop when he came to Zayn's defense at the Elimination Chamber, it wouldn't have been too hard to get him on the card in another match too, even if it would have ruined the surprise ever so slightly.