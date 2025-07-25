The beef between WWE Superstar Chelsea Green and the 2025 SummerSlam host Cardi B has only just begun, and something may go down at the biggest party of the summer.

Green spoke to ClutchPoints about the upcoming Netflix behind-the-scenes series, WWE: Unreal. During the interview, Green addressed her ongoing beef with the “Drip” rapper. While she is not “planning” any sort of confrontation, she will if necessary. In fact, she has gear ready for the occasion.

“Look, I'm not planning anything,” Green said. “However, if Little Miss Cardi decided to step in my way of my SummerSlam dreams and goals, well, then maybe something would happen. So, I'm just anxiously awaiting. I've got gear in case anything happens.”

It sounds like Cardi B should stay in her own lane if she doesn't want to be confronted by the inaugural Women's United States Champion. The rapper will be across the Hudson River from her hometown of New York City, so she will have home field advantage.

Chelsea Green and Cardi B's WWE feud heading into SummerSlam

The beef between Green and Cardi B began after the former won the Women's United States Championship in December 2024. Following her win, Green took the championship to Disneyland. She then issued a challenge to the 2025 SummerSlam host.

“Now that I am your longest reigning [WWE] US champ, I am officially inviting [Cardi B] to challenge me,” Green's post read.

Several months later, Cardi B responded. She reignited their beef by responding to Green's post comparing herself to Michael Jordan. “Mmmmm[,] I don't see it[,] Chels [eyes emoji],” the rapper responded.

The delayed response made Green irate. “WTF NOW YOU ANSWER ME?! I [have] been calling you all year!!??” referencing her past post about Cardi B.

SummerSlam is just over a week away. Perhaps Green will interrupt Cardi B during one of her segments. We will have to wait and see if this results in a proper match between them.

Green has become one of WWE's most popular Superstars in recent months. Her “Karen” gimmick carved out a unique place for her on the roster. Her journey will now be chronicled in the upcoming WWE: Unreal series for Netflix.