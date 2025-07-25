While the wrestling world is mourning the loss of WWE legend Hulk Hogan, who died at the age of 71, Brooke Hogan is speaking out about the last conversation she had with her late dad.

According to a source, per TMZ, Brooke — the only daughter of the late wrestling giant — learned of his passing via her younger brother, Nick, who texted her husband, Steven Oleksy, to share the news.

Brooke and Hulk had a tumultuous relationship over the years, and their last conversation before his death was in September 2023, two weeks before Hulk married Sky Daily. Hulk was previously married to Linda Hogan from 1983–2009 and Jennifer McDaniel from 2010–2021.

While the full details of their conversation have not been made public, Brooke shared that she told her father that he should take it easy and not work too hard because his health was declining. The specifics of his health haven't been made public besides his wife stating to New York Post that he underwent a neck surgery in May and was quickly on the path to recovery. He's been open that in his 40 years in the ring, he's had over 20 surgeries to in multiple areas of his body to get him back together.

“I’d had to endure 25 procedures, including ten to my back, facial operations from being kicked, knee and hip replacements and abdominal and shoulder surgeries,” Hogan told Muscle and Health in 2023.

“I had doctors writing me prescription after prescription, and all of a sudden, it became a vicious cycle,” Hogan said. “It got to a point where I’d recovered from the tenth back surgery, and the pharmacy would call me and say, ‘Your prescription’s ready,’ and like a dog chasing a bone, I’d go pick it up.”

While Brooke urged her father to slow down, he didn't take to kindly to her advice. Sources tell TMZ that Brooke was “coming from a place of love and concern.” The source added that Hogan allegedly only wanted a relationship with Brooke on his own terms and that he didn't make an effort to see his grandchildren. Brooke has two children: fraternal twins Oliver Andrew and Molly Gene, who were born in January 2025 whom she shares with her husban.

In her last phone call with her father, the source shares that Brooke feels “lucky and grateful” to have been able to tell her father “I love you” despite their relationship over the years.