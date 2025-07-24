Hulk Hogan, the man who turned professional wrestling into a global spectacle, has died at 71. Clearwater, Florida authorities said they responded to a call for cardiac arrest Thursday morning and pronounced Hogan dead at a hospital. WWE confirmed his passing in a statement, calling him “one of pop culture’s most recognizable figures” and extending condolences to his family, friends, and fans.

For years, Hogan, born Terry Bollea, embodied wrestling’s golden era. He headlined seven of the first eight WrestleManias, won six WWF World Heavyweight Championships, and starred in “Rocky III” alongside Sylvester Stallone. His switch to a villainous role in 1996 with the New World Order in WCW redefined wrestling’s storytelling and fueled a ratings run that helped the promotion dominate for nearly two years. His influence pushed pro wrestling into the mainstream, from television appearances to his own TV show, “Thunder in Paradise.”

Dividing the Black Community

But his story carries controversy as well. In 2015, Hogan’s contract with WWE was terminated after leaked recordings revealed him using racist slurs, including saying, “I am a racist, to a point, f— n——,” BayNews9 reports. Another set of racially charged conversations surfaced from jailhouse phone calls with his son Nick in 2008, as Nick served time for a car crash that left his friend John Graziano permanently disabled. In those calls, Hogan repeatedly used the “n-word” and said he hoped they would not come back “as a couple of blizz-ack gizz-uys” if reincarnated. The backlash led WWE to scrub references to him and remove him from the Hall of Fame, though they reinstated him three years later after issuing multiple apologies and participating in outreach work.

Hogan also fought a widely publicized legal battle with Gawker over a leaked sex tape, ultimately winning $115 million in damages for invasion of privacy. Though these scandals tarnished his reputation, they also shaped how fans and the industry viewed him in his later years.

In recent appearances, including WWE’s Netflix debut show in January, Hulk Hogan faced a mixed reception from fans. His complicated legacy leaves wrestling lovers reconciling the groundbreaking superstar they cheered for with the deeply flawed man behind the persona.

