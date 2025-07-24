Vince McMahon, the man who turned professional wrestling into a global juggernaut, has spoken out following the death of Hulk Hogan. The WWE Hall of Famer, who passed away Thursday morning at the age of 71, was more than just a star for McMahon, SI reports. He was the cornerstone of an entire era.

“The world lost a treasure today,” McMahon wrote in his statement. “Hulk Hogan was the greatest WWE Superstar of ALL TIME, someone who was loved and admired around the world. He was a trailblazer, the first performer who transitioned from being a wrestling star into a global phenomenon.”

McMahon continued by highlighting Hogan’s drive and connection with fans. “His grit and unbridled thirst for success were unparalleled and made him the consummate performer. He gave everything he had to the audience whom he appreciated, respected and loved.” He closed with a nod to Hogan’s famous mantra: “Train, take your vitamins and say your prayers. Today, we pray for him.”

A Legacy Built Together

The professional partnership between McMahon and Hogan changed the wrestling industry forever. In the early 1980s, McMahon selected Hogan as the face of his ambitious national expansion of the then-WWF, a gamble that paid off beyond expectations. “Hulkamania” became a cultural force, turning wrestling into mainstream entertainment and transforming Hogan into a household name.

Together, they launched WrestleMania, with Hogan headlining seven of the first eight events, creating an unmatched run of box office and television success. The duo spearheaded the “Rock ‘n’ Wrestling Connection,” blending pop culture with wrestling and bringing in a new generation of fans.

Although their relationship hit turbulent waters in the 1990s, Hogan’s career revival in WCW as the leader of the nWo only added to his legendary status. His eventual return to WWE in 2002 provided fans with more iconic moments, reinforcing his status as one of the most influential figures in wrestling history.

McMahon’s tribute underscores how pivotal Hogan was to WWE’s rise, and how deeply intertwined their legacies remain.