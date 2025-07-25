The legacy of the late Hulk Hogan is complicated, but WWE Superstar Chelsea Green shared an optimistic take on the Hulkster's death.

Speaking to ClutchPoints about WWE: Unreal, Green mourned the death of Hogan. She last saw him during the WWE Monday Night RAW on Netflix premiere on January 6, 2025, during which he was booed out of the building. Still, he was an “icon” in her eyes, and his wrestling legacy will always be remembered.

“We all saw Hulk on the Netflix premiere of Raw, which wasn't that long ago. So, obviously, it's hitting close to home for a lot of us,” said Green. “And of course, Hulk Hogan inspired all of wrestling. It would be crazy to say otherwise.”

She did acknowledge his “polarizing political views.” Green still praised the wrestling legend when putting those views aside. “Those views aside, he was an absolute icon, and he paved the way for a lot of us in wrestling and in Hollywood,” praised Green.

Without Hogan, would Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, John Cena, or Dave Bautista become Hollywood stars? Green believes they paved the way for their crossover success.

“I said earlier today [that] Hulk Hogan walked so that The Rock and John Cena could run in Hollywood,” she said. “He really has made a lasting impression that nobody can take from him.

“I think that the wrestling world and the entire world is gonna mourn his loss for a long time,” Green concluded And I think it's amazing for his family to be able to read those loving messages and stories because you don't always, as family members, know what goes on.”

WWE “icon” Hulk Hogan's death

On Thursday, July 24, 2025, Hogan passed away at his home in Clearwater, Florida. His passing occurred weeks after his wife, Sky, said his heart was “strong” after recent surgeries. She was responding to recent reports that he was in a coma.

Hogan left behind an iconic legacy in the wrestling world. As WWE star Chelsea Green noted, Hogan became a mainstream star. His first acting role was as Thunderlips in Rocky III. He would subsequently appear in the likes of No Holds Barred, Suburban Commando, and Mr. Nanny.

He will be remembered for his part in making wrestling a booming industry. However, his last appearance in WWE was on the RAW on Netflix premiere.