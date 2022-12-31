By Matty Breisch · 2 min read

Raquel Rodriguez has had a tough go in WWE over the past few months. She lost her tag team partner, Aliyah, to an injury at the hands of Damage CTRL, watched her other tag team partner, Shotzi, suffer brutal beatdowns at the hands of WWE’s two remaining Four Horsewomen of MMA, Shayna Baszler and Ronda Rousey, and suffered injuries at the current SmackDown Women Champion’s posse herself, with a brace now currently attached to her left arm to help protect a “broken” elbow. Still, afforded a chance to wrestle for the SmackDown Women’s Championship against Rousey following a contenders gauntlet on SmackDown, Rodriquez is open to the opportunity no matter how injured she may be.

When asked about what it’s like to have her first-ever championship opportunity on the final SmackDown of 2022, when the former NXT Champion takes on Ronda Rousey for the Women’s Championship, Rodriguez set out a bold New Year’s resolution for the start of 2023.

“There’s so many emotions, Megan,” Rodriguez said. “I’m angry, I’m angry about the way Ronda and Shayna have been handling things over the past few weeks, but I’m excited, and I’m also nervous. Even with one arm, I won that gauntlet match (at) 50 percent, so if that says anything, it says that 50 percent, 80 percent, 100 percent, it doesn’t matter – tonight, I’m going to shock the Universe, and go home as your new SmackDown Women’s Champion and enter the new year, 2023, as ‘Raquel Rodriguez, SmackDown Women’s Champion.’ That has a nice ring to it.”

Will Rodriguez actually do the unthinkable to bring the belt to her New Year’s Eve party this weekend? Only time will tell, but she certainly has the deck stacked against her, which would make the win all the more impressive.