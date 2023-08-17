When Sami Zayn got into the ring opposite Roman Reigns at the Elimination Chamber in Montreal, Quebec, Canada, he effectively put everything on the line.

If he won, he'd have gotten quite possibly the biggest pop of all time, won the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship, and, most importantly of all, have ended Roman Reigns' reign as the Tribal Cheif and reign of terror over the entire WWE Universe.

And if he lost? Well, it would have let all the people in the Bell Centre and watching from home down, an L akin to losing the Super Bowl on your home stadium after a perfect season.

Discussing how his loss to Reigns made him feel on Out of Character, Ryan Satin asked the “Underdog from the Underground” if getting to main event Night 1 of WrestleMania 39 helped to soften the blow of his Elimination Chamber loss, to which Zayn replied it did, as the historic match still provided him with an incredible milestone.

“Greatly. Yes. Now that, let me tell you, that softened the blow a lot. A lot, a lot. But you know, at the time, I also didn’t know it. I only found out a little bit after that, and I was like, oh! Okay. It’s fine. Actually, to be honest, even that night, by the end of the night I was — that’s not true. I didn’t bounce back and kick out of it right away. It still lingered a little bit; this feeling of whatever you wanna call it, disappointment. I’d be lying if I said that went away overnight. But absolutely, the fact that I got to main event WrestleMania and win on top of it all in this really historic match where the tag titles were the main event, that’s never been done in history,” Sami Zayn told Ryan Satin via Post Wrestling.

“Again, that’s a real testament to the storyline because that’s almost harder to do that main eventing in a singles story, because you’re breaking ground on something that just didn’t exist before, much like the ladies Becky (Lynch) and Ronda (Rousey) and Charlotte (Flair) main evented WrestleMania a few years ago. They carved out a space that didn’t exist before, and while that was even a little more historic because it transcended gender limitations and things like that-that we never expected, this still did something slightly akin to that because it carved out something that didn’t exist before and that’s very, very special and it was the story that did that so that’s very, very special, and it still ended in triumph for me as a character which was very, very special. So for sure, I cannot tell you how much that eased the sting of losing in Montreal. I mean yeah, yeah, it helped a lot.”

Technically, Zayn and Kevin Owens' match against The Usos wasn't the first time a tag team match headlined WrestleMania, as Hulk Hogan and Mr. T beat “Rowdy” Roddy Piper and “Mr. Wonderful” Paul Orndorff at the very first running of the show. Wrestling for the Tag Team Championships, however, had never been done before, leaving Zayn to make history after all with his best friend by his side. All in all, a pretty incredible consolation prize if you ask me.



Sami Zayn reveals the extent of his elbow injury.

For the past few weeks, Sami Zayn has been shown on WWE television with an injured elbow, being forced to wrestle with a brace covering the middle part of his arm after taking a brutal attack from JD McDonagh.

Is this a work? Or is Zayn dealing with an actual injury? Well, Ryan Satin used his time with the Undisputed Tag Team Champion to find out, and the answer he received wasn't great but wasn't horrible, either.

“I’m wearing a compression sleeve it on it now (his elbow), but I think you can still kind of see – can you see the ball or not really? It’s not great, and actually, I’ve had a lot of issues, I guess for a while that you’re just kind of battling through. It’s funny, you know, I watch sports, like hockey players or whatever, especially in the playoffs. After the playoffs are done, and I don’t know how much this happens in other sports, but hockey’s particularly aggressive, and the schedule is grueling and everything like that, so once the playoffs are done, you’ll be like, oh, this guy was playing through a broken sternum and three broken fingers and cracked tibia, you know, whatever, all these insane injuries that they’re playing through but as a fan and as a viewer, I’m just watching, and I’m like, well, I just assume that everything’s fine,” Zayn noted.

“So, I’ve been battling a lot of little nagging injuries for some time but nothing to the extent that would put me on the shelf, so this is part of a nagging injury that’s just kind of gotten a little bit worse after this past week’s heinous attacks by JD McDonagh for which there will be revenge, but that’s a whole other thing, but yeah, there’s been some little injuries but knock on wood, thank God, I’m pretty healthy overall, and I don’t know, you start to think about this stuff a little bit more as you get older and you’ve been doing it for 21 years, and you’re like, ‘Oh wait, there’s definitely not another 21 on the backside of this.' So you’re definitely closer to the end than the beginning, so maintaining your health and addressing those nagging injuries, I think, does become more important. But I still manage to give you a long-winded answer to a very easy question. My elbow’s alright, it’ll be okay. It’s not great, but it will be okay.”

If Zayn wasn't such a featured part of WWE's weekly programming, would he still be wrestling week in and week out? No, probably not, but as Survivor Series inches closer and closer with each passing week, it would appear WWE is trying to keep Zayn, and to a lesser extent KO, active as champions sans actual title matches, as they're fixing to be important parts of a WarGames match that also features The Judgment Day – plus McDonagh – Seth Rollins, and the son of the man who originated the stipulation match in the first place, Cody Rhodes. That commitment is commendable.