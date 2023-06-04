After securing the new WWE World Heavyweight Championship belt at Night of Champions in Saudi Arabia, Seth Rollins is suddenly the most wanted man in The Fed, with Damian Priest the first to line up for a shot at the Champ on the next edition of RAW.

But could one of Rollins' future challengers come from another promotion entirely, maybe even The King of Sports, New Japan Pro Wrestling? I mean, probably not, but that didn't stop Will Ospreay, who will be a free agent in 2024, from naming Rollins as one of his dream opponents in an interview with Chris Van Vliet for his YouTube channel.

“It’s probably Seth.” Will Ospreay declared via Fightful. “After the little Twitter thing, we have to. It would be fun. He’s so over right now. You see the crowd singing his song, he’s mad. Especially from what he was getting, when we had our little thing. That was a mixture of bad booking and everything along those lines at that time. Now, it’s crazy. It’s mad.”

Would a match between “The Visionary” and “The Commonwealth Kingpin” actually live up to expectations? In a word, yes; Ospreay and Kenny Omega had the best match of the year so far at Wrestle Kingdom 17 back in January, and Rollins is the closest thing to “The Best Bout Machine” WWE has to offer. If the opportunity somehow presents itself down the line, fans could be assured that they'd be in for a banger.

Seth Rollins details his path to the WWE World Heavyweight Championship.

During his Wednesday appearance on The Bump, Seth Rollins was asked about the path he took to become the first-ever WWE World Heavyweight Champion – at least under this current lineage – and all of the trials and tribulations he went through along the way.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Though Rollins wasn't technically there for the final two weeks before the show in Saudi Arabia, as he was famously in Atlanta filming scenes for the new Captain America movie, he still had to wrestle two very challenging matches in the lead-up to Night of Champions and had to go to war with “The Phenomenal One,” AJ Styles, to earn the championship moniker, as he explained to Kayla Braxton, Matt Camp, and company.

“It has been a long road, it really has,” Seth Rollins said via Fightful. “Nearly four years since I’ve held a world heavyweight championship, and I said it on Raw a little bit, lots of ups, lots of downs. The audience, they love me, they hate me, they like me, they don’t like me. I’ve loved every second of it. It’s been a transformative four years. I’m a completely different person than I was the last time I held a world heavyweight championship. So this time, it really does feel right. I’m excited to bring a world title back to Raw, a show that has sorely missed a world champion in quite some time, and I plan on defending that title, being present, being the man on Monday nights like I have been, but this time with a title on my shoulder.”

Turning his sights to the future ever so slightly, Rollins was asked about where he goes from here and who he plans to allow to challenge for his title. Ever the generous “Monday Night Messiah,” Rollins announced that anyone is welcome to challenge for his strap, from RAW to SmackDown, and even NXT, so long as they're willing to step in the ring and compete.

“I said it in the beginning. I want the competition,” Rollins said. “I want anybody from any brand. I don’t care if it’s SmackDown, Raw, NXT, I don’t care if it’s from anywhere across the globe. I want people to come through that curtain, I want them to challenge me, whether it’s a shot at the title, whether it’s the title itself, whether it’s a tag match, six-man, cage match, doesn’t matter to me. I want the fight. I want the excitement. I want to elevate myself and this title along with me.”

Whoa, maybe Rollins actually will get in the ring with Will Ospreay after all, as he's apparently taking on all challengers willing to walk through the proverbial curtains and throw down.

On a more serious note, Rollins' assertion does present some interesting opportunities down the line, even at the expense of the brand split the promotion was clearly trying to enforce, with Von Wagner down in NXT a clear favorite to put his free agent status to good use for a shot at the title. If that happens, then Rollins really would be doing something unprecedented in this current era of WWE, as Roman Reigns would never wrestle an NXT star for any reason.