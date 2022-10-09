The Miz is a heel. Yes, he tries to be personable, maybe even likable, on his reality television show, Miz and Mrs., but at the core of things, WWE fans aren’t tuning in to RAW and/or SmackDown to see the sympathetic Mike Mizanin, even if he is being stalked relentlessly by the enigmatic Dexter Lumis.

And yet, sometimes, heat is cheap. Sometimes performers will make fun of local fanbases’ bad sports teams, will call fans uneducated, or call them fat – aka the easiest heat in the business.

Want cheap heat in Philly? Don’t talk ill on the Phillies, Sixers, or Eagles, who are all playing very well, or on cheesesteaks, which are very good too; no, if you want cheap heat in Philadelphia, talk trash on Gritty, the orange, dead-eyed mascot with a Phanatic-esque belly and a pension for sewing chaotic mischief.

In a backstage segment of WWE’s Extreme Rules, a “Premium Live Event” he wasn’t even booked to perform on, Miz did just that, rejecting a very cool t-shirt featuring Gritty doing a flying chair drop onto the Extreme Rules logo and throwing it onto the ground. This, understandably, drew a very vivid reaction from the fans in the arena, who love Gritty, and from the mascot himself, who did his version of flipping the bird at the Ohio native. At this point, fans in Philly wouldn’t mind seeing Lumis drag Miz into some unspeakable part of the arena to do… well, whatever it is he does to Miz when they spend their one-on-one time together.

Gritty making an appearance at WWE #ExtremeRules and it looks like he brought his own merch 🤣 @BRWrestling (via @WWE) pic.twitter.com/WHjHmwS9d5 — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) October 9, 2022