With the final Big 4 WWE Premium Live Event of the year officially here, here are five bold predictions for Survivor Series.

It's here, it's finally here: WWE Survivor Series: WarGames.

Soon, fans will get to see some of the biggest and best names in the WWE Universe shake it up in two rings under a gigantic cage, a pair of top-tier title matches featuring some of RAW and SmackDown‘s biggest stars, and even a showcase match for Dragon Lee, even if he might just have his handful against a potentially reforming Legado Del Fantasma.

And the best part, with a few legitimate surprises across the card, it might be the least predictable show of the year, with even the most in-the-know fans unaware of what Paul “Triple H” Levesque has up his sleeve.

So, with that in mind, here are five bold predictions for the final Big 4 show of the year.

5. A star is born in Dragon Lee.

When news broke that Dragon Lee was going to replace Carlito in a match against Santos Escobar at Survivor Series, it set up the ultimate David versus Goliath story within the WWE Universe.

Sure, for fans in the know, Lee is one of the better luchadors in the world today, as his matches with and against Rush and the rest of La Faccion Ingobernable are the stuff of legend in Ring of Honor, New Japan Pro Wrestling, and across Mexico, but for WWE fans and specifically those who haven't been keeping up with NXT regularly, this will be one of the first big matches they've seen the second-generation star work, following close behind his efforts against Dominik Mysteiro, Cedric Alexander and Axios.

Will Lee win? No, considering Escobar is expected to have plenty of support heading into the match from a collection of secret friends, it's safe to assume Lee will take the pin and leave Chicago with a blemish on his resume. Still, in professional wrestling, sometimes the biggest wins come in defeat, as it proves a performer belongs, even if their booking hasn't quite caught up yet.

At Survivor Series, Dragon Lee becomes a star.

This one might steal the show. After attacks by @EscobarWWE have left @reymysterio and @Litocolon279 sidelined due to injury, @dragonlee95 will step up and take on Escobar TOMORROW at #SurvivorSeries! pic.twitter.com/CYYC3ehDf6 — WWE (@WWE) November 25, 2023

4. The Miz loses at Survivor Series but gains Gunther's respect.

Heading into Survivor Series, Gunther has made it abundantly clear that he has no respect for little Mike Mizanin, aka The Miz.

While he may be entertaining and, thus, is a natural fit for the sports entertainment WWE brings to the television-viewing audience at least thrice weekly, when it comes to professional wrestling, Gunther has made it abundantly clear that the two-time Grand Slam Champion can't lace his boots, which is a tough thing to say to a 43-year-old man with nearly 20 years of experience in the WWE Universe.

Will The Miz be the man who unseats Gunther as the longest-reigning Intercontinental Champion in WWE history? No, probably not, but that doesn't mean the “Ring General” couldn't finish off the match by shaking his foe's hand for a job well done.

3. Rhea Ripley retains her WWE Woman's World Championship.

Whether this match goes one minute or 30, it's impossible to imagine a world where Rhea Ripley doesn't come out on top and keep her title reign alive.

2. Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair can't work together.

Heading into Survivor Series, one of the storylines WWE has made sure fans are acutely aware of is the tension between the members of Team Bianca Belair heading into WarGames, with Becky Lynch and Charlotte Flair seemingly picking their on-again, off-again feud right when the babyfaces of the SmackDown roster – if you want to call them that – need to present a unified front against Damage CTRL.

Granted, Bayley has some issues of her own, as she is slowly losing control of her faction as even Dakota Kai seemingly begins to favor the Japanese trio of Kairi Sane, Asuka, and IYO SKY, but still, it's hard to imagine a world where that group breaks up now, especially when the Royal Rumble feels like a far more believable place for the duo to break up.

If Lynch and Flair can't get on the same page, Damage CTRL will bring their WarGames record to .500.

1. Randy Orton's return overshadows CM Punk's absence

When Cody Rhodes announced to the WWE Universe that Randy Orton would be the fifth member of his WarGames team without so much as saying his name or bringing the “Apex Predator” out to the ring to frighten the members of the Judgment Day, it felt like a perfect opportunity for WWE to have their cake and eat it too.

Fans in Chicago know exactly what to expect on Saturday, but the surprise remains somewhat intact, as no one has seen Orton on television or at a WWE show since May of 2022, before Paul “Triple H” Levesque took over creative, Vince McMahon sold the company, and his bro, Matt Riddle, was released from the promotion.

Why did WWE make this decision? Well, maybe it's because they aren't bringing back CM Punk, and as a result, fans will still get some sort of a surprise that could help to overcome the disappointment they might feel at having missed out on seeing the “Second City Saint” return to the promotion. If Orton is the final man who enters the ring for Team Cody at WarGames, remaining in the back until it's his time to go, his return should do a fine job of closing out the show in a positive way, even if WWE would be wise to cut off the feed before the CM Punk chants produce too much embarrassment after the final bell.