After taking an absolute beating at the hands of the “A-Lister” on the previous edition of RAW, Tommaso Ciampa had something to say to The Miz and didn't want to risk watering down his message due to the time constraints of television, so, as he's become accustomed to doing, the “Blackheart” took to social media to cut a freakin' promo on his former friend that forced his former friend's hand for WWE Digital.

“You know what the difference is between Tommaso Ciampa and The Miz? When I had a problem with The Miz, I walked down that aisle, I looked him in the eye, and I punched him in his teeth. Now when The Miz had the opportunity to do the same, instead, he chose to attack me from behind, like a coward,” Tommaso Ciampa said.

“But there’s a silver lining in all of this. You see, this past Monday, I finally saw that look in his eye again. The Miz, he’s a guy who’s accomplished everything there is to accomplish in the WWE. He’ll be the first to tell you. But over the last couple of years, he’s had loss after loss after loss until finally, that spark is back in his eye, that ruthless aggression that has guided him to the top time and time again, that’s back. That’s a good thing, because Miz, I want you to listen to me very closely. The next time we’re in the same arena, I want you to bring that same energy with you, and I’ll bring the same chip on my shoulder with me. Because now, you’ve shown me your cards, but you have no idea what I’m holding in my hand. This little light of mine, I’m gonna let it shine, let it shine.”

Jeez, you've gotta give it to Ciampa; when he's on, few can talk the talk better than the hair-less half of #DIY. If he wants the Miz, it looks like he's got him, as a No-Disqualification match has been booked between the former friends, but the man stepping across the ring from him may not be the same performer fans have come to expect from the “A-Lister.”

The Miz isn't stepping down from Tommaso Ciampa's challenge.

After powering through an absolutely jam-packed two hours plus of wrestling, The Miz decided to fire back at his former friend with a promo of his own, declaring that he's ready to show fans the ruthless Miz that has been missing from WWE for quite some time.

“You wanna talk card, Tommaso Ciampa? The Miz asked. I don’t care if you have the high card, two-of-a-kind, three-of-a-kind, four-of-a-kind, straight, full house, I am the unbeatable royal flush, and I am not bluffing. You wanna talk about me losing, and losing, and losing, and call me a coward? The last person who called me a coward is gone. Everyone I have taken under my wing who has double-crossed me is gone. And yet, I’m still here, so who’s the real winner?” The Miz asked.

“You know, you’re right, I do have a spark in my eye; I doing better than I’ve ever felt before. So next week, I want you to bring that chip on your shoulder to our No-Disqualification match, because I want the best version of Tommaso Ciampa, cause you will be getting the best version of me! And you and everybody else will put respect on my name, because I’m The Miz, and I’m Awesome!”

Whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, whoa, The Miz just injected some serious mythology into this match, evoking his infamous exchange with Daniel Bryan/Bryan Danielson on Talking Smack while referencing performers he once worked with like Alex Riley, Damien Sandow, Curtis Axel, Bo Dallas, and John Morrison, all of whom are currently not with the promotion save maybe Dallas, who may or may not be Uncle Howdy should Bray Wyatt ever return to the WWE Universe.

Though Ciampa didn't have the luck – if you want to call it that – to work with any of these former Miz Minions – Mizions, if you will – here's hoping he has better luck than Riley, Sandow, Dallas, and the like, as he's proven himself an incredibly compelling performer both in the ring and on the mic and saying goodbye to his character so soon after his return would be a bitter pill to swallow… unless, of course, Ciampa decides to bring back his tag team #DIY with Johnny Gargano as the focal point of a The Way revival on RAW; if that's the case, then give The Miz the win, Paul “Triple H” Levesque, as #DIY deserves to throw down with everyone from The Usos to the current champs, Kevin Owens and Sami Zayn.

