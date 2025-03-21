Amid all the rumors and speculation that WWE's Alexa Bliss will miss WrestleMania 41 after her return at the Royal Rumble, the former RAW and SmackDown Women's Champion responded with a Friends GIF.

She took to X, formerly Twitter, to seemingly debunk the rumor mill. Bliss posted a GIF of Ross from Friends saying, “I'm fine, okay? I'm great!”

Blis recently made her return after a two-year hiatus from WWE. She gave birth to her first child with Ryan Cabrera, and she also dealt with a skin cancer diagnosis during her leave.

While there is no caption, it appears she is responding to the rumors of her WrestleMania 41 status. A report from Cageside Seats recently circulated that Bliss was going to miss WWE World during WrestleMania 41 weekend in April.

The report sent fans into a frenzy, with many speculating this meant she was missing WrestleMania 41. WWE World is a weekend-long event where fans can meet their favorite Superstars. There will also be memorabilia on display and exhibits to explore.

WWE Superstars such as Cody Rhodes, JeyUso, Bianca Belair, Drew McIntyre, Tiffany Stratton, and Rhea Ripley are set to appear to do meet and greets. Legends like The Undertaker and “Stone Cold” Steve Austin will also be there.

However, Bliss is not attending. Cageside Seats did not have a reason for her missing the event. Perhaps a personal matter came up.

Will Alexa Bliss miss WWE WrestleMania 41?

With Bliss' recent post being taken into account, it sounds unlikely she will miss WrestleMania 41. Fans will probably continue speculating over the reason for her absence, but only she and her family know.

Either way, fans will have to wait and see what happens in the next couple of weeks. There are still several episodes of Monday Night RAW and Friday Night SmackDown where Bliss could appear.

As it stands, she does not have a clear direction heading into WrestleMania 41. She could do something with the Wyatt Sicks, who are led by Bo Dallas' Uncle Howdy, the real-life brother of Bray Wyatt. Bliss and Wyatt had a longstanding collaborative relationship before the latter's passing, and she would be a natural fit in the new faction.

Bliss was the 21st entrant in the 2025 Women's Royal Rumble on February 1, 2025. Her last match in WWE was at the 2023 Royal Rumble when she unsuccessfully challenged Belair for the RAW Women's Championship.

Upon entering the match, Bliss lasted over 11 minutes. She did not eliminate any Superstars before being thrown over the top rope by Liv Morgan.

She was one of the surprise entrants in the Women's Royal Rumble match. Lash Legend, Jada Parker, Jordynne Grace, Stephanie Vaquer, Trish Stratus, Charlotte Flair, and Nikki Bella were among the other surprise entrants.

So far, Bliss is a five-time world champion in WWE. She was the second-ever women's triple crown champion. She won the RAW Women's Championship three times, the SmackDown Women's Championship twice, and the Women's Tag Team Championship three times (twice with Nikki Cross, once with Asuka). Additionally, she held the now-retired 24/7 Championship once.