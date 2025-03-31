It appears the return of WWE Superstar Ilja Dragunov from a torn ACL injury is looming in 2025.

Professional Wrestling Nexus reports Dragunov is expected back in WWE in September 2025 (Patreon subscription required). That is the aimed return timetable for Dragunov, who has been out since September 2024.

If he returns in September, he will be back a year after suffering the injury. He is expected to go back to the Monday Night RAW on Netflix roster upon his return.

Additionally, Professional Wrestling Nexus notes that Asuka and Tonga Loa will be back in the summer from their respective injuries. Asuka is expected “sometime in May” after the Backlash PLE. Meanwhile, Loa will return to Friday Night SmackDown in June.

These are positive updates for WWE fans. All three Superstars have been out for months, and fans are awaiting their comebacks to the ring.

Ilja Dragunov's WWE injury

Just months after being introduced on the main roster, Dragunov suffered a torn ACL. It occurred during a non-televised live event during a match against Gunther.

In January 2025, it was reported Dragunov was already back in the Performance Center. Some fans expected him back in the ring even earlier than the latest report. More than likely, it was shaking off some of the ring rust, and Ilja Dragunov will begin preparing more for an in-ring return shortly.

Usually, a torn ACL keeps athletes out for over eight months. Dragunov's initial timetable was six to nine months, but it appears he will be out closer to 12 months.

That means he will miss out on WrestleMania 41 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Dragunov has yet to appear at the annual event, and perhaps he will have a chance at WrestleMania 42.

Before his injury, Dragunov was gaining momentum on the WWE main roster. He was feuding with Sami Zayn for the Intercontinental Championship. He also had matches with Jey Uso and Andrade before being taken out.

Previously, Dragunov was one of the top stars on NXT. He won the NXT Championship once and held it for 206 days before losing it to Trick Williams.

He is also a one-time NXT UK Champion. Dragunov won it from Walter, aka Gunther, at NXT TakeOver 36. He ended Walter's historic 870-day reign as NXT UK Champion.

Dragunov would have a lengthy run as well. He would hold the championship for over 300 days before vacating it due to an injury in July 2022.

Before joining WWE, Dragunov wrestled in several other promotions, including Progress Wrestling. He joined WWE in January 2019 as a part of their NXT UK brand.