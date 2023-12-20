Jade’s hype is getting justified.

When news broke that Charlotte Flair would miss the rest of 2023 and much of 2024 after suffering a combination ACL/MCL/meniscus injury on a December edition from SmackDown, more than a few fans immediately identified one performer who could step up to help fill “The Queen's” shoes: Jade Cargil, the former TBS Champion who spent years, literally, in AEW without taking a loss.

While fans were expecting huge things from Cargill when she signed with WWE and was paraded around on a multi-brand promotional tour, so far, that hasn't materialized, with “That B**ch” all but absent from WWE television for all of December and much of November too. Some of this absence is explainable, as her mother did unfortunately just pass away, but when Paul “Triple H” Levesque effectively said that Cargill wasn't ready for primetime at the Survivor Series press conference, it left some wondering if the promotion would be playing the long-game with Cargill, instead of immediately capitalizing on her hype.

Fortunately, there are still plenty of members of the WWE Universe who remain incredibly hyped on Cargill's potential, including the “EST of WWE,” Bianca Belair, who let it be known on ROAR Around The Ring that she is beyond excited to see what the AEW alumni can bring to the table.

“I just think it's exciting, she's coming in, and she's created so much noise without even having a match yet. So, that alone speaks volumes of what she can do for this division, so I am just excited for that. I am excited for whenever she steps out. I am just excited for when that's going to happen and who that's going to be with,” Bianca Belair shared via Wrestling Inc.

“I know that in the future, we're going to have a banger match whenever that comes, but the possibilities are endless. Whenever you can add someone to this division that can bring eyes to the product and make noise, we are always all for that, and I think she's going to be able to do that 100 percent.”

Could the “banger” Belair wants to work come sooner than even she expects, with Cargill making a surprise debut at the Royal Rumble and either winning the entire event or beginning a feud with the “EST” that eventually sets up a match at WrestleMania 40? Only time will tell, but with Flair out of action, there is a chance for someone else to step up and fill an expansive role.

Jade Cargill is ready to jump on the WWE hamster wheel.

Despite largely being absent from WWE television over the past few weeks, Jade Cargill hasn't been hiding herself away from the world while she puts in work in the lab, with the Dallas Morning News actually sitting down with the former TBS Champion to discuss what her experience has been like in The Fed.

Asked when she's going to debut, Cargill kept that information close to her vest, stating only that when she does get started, she isn't going to slow down.

“So, you want me to reveal what we have in the works it seems like. [Laughs] So, listen, I think the fan base should be patient. I think they need to understand we’re making a diamond. We’re creating something that’s gonna be a legacy. We’re creating something that’s going to create echoes and waves throughout not just the wrestling culture, but pop culture and beyond. They’re setting me up for success, you shouldn’t rush success,” Jade Cargill told the Dallas Morning News.

“I’ve been on TV in front of thousands of people several times, one thing I know how to do is entertain a crowd. And no one — no one — can say different. I can do that. The WWE Universe knows exactly what they’re doing. I trust them. I believe in this system. And when they see me in that ring, understand, there’s no turning back. [WWE]’s believing in everything I’m doing, given me everything that I could fathom. And I’m going to be ready. I’m already ready. But again, it’s on my time, and everybody should be patient. And when I come, just understand I’m taking over.”

Even if Cargill wouldn't give an exact debut date, she did note that when the day comes, she's going to absolutely crush the opportunity.

“You’ll just have to see. Just know when I start there’s no stopping,” Cargill said. “There’s no breaks and everybody should be elated. So whomever wants to come get it, I got it. I’m just gonna give out work. Come apply.”

When will Cargill make her debut in WWE? Only time will tell, but when she does, it's safe to say both the performer and the promotion are going to be going for it.