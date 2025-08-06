Investigators have spoken amid the viral comment Brooke Hogan made about her father, Hulk Hogan's death.

The WWE legend died last month at the age of 71 from an acute myocardial infarction, which is known as a heart attack, according to records from Pinellas County Forensic Science Center, TMZ reports. However, Brooke was not convinced.

“I do think it's weird that no autopsy was performed,” she told the Bubba the Love Sponge radio show. “Because, yes, you can have a heart attack, but what was the reason for the heart attack is the question.”

She added, “For me, the no autopsy and the leukemia out of nowhere hits me as B.S.”

According to documents obtained by Page Six, “the District Six Medical Examiner’s record stated that at the time of his death, the WWE champ also had a history of leukemia CLL — a cancer that affects lymphocytes, a type of white blood cells that affect the immune system.”

While Brooke believes something is not right about her father's medical diagnoses following his death, investigators tell TMZ that there is nothing suspicious about the WWE legend's death.

The WWE legend died after he went into cardiac arrest at his home in Clearwater Beach on July 24.

Brooke Hogan breaks silence on Hulk Hogan's death

Following Hulk's death last month, Brooke shared an emotional message on Instagram about her late father.

“When he left this earth, it felt like part of my spirit left with him. I felt it before the news even reached us,” Brooke wrote. “… I know he’s at peace now, out of pain, and in a place as beautiful as he imagined. He used to speak about this moment with such wonder and hope. Like meeting God was the greatest championship he’d ever have.”

She didn't shy away from addressing their estranged relationship saying it was “necessary to clear a few things up.” Brooke explained that it was not a single “fight” or one moment that caused their estrangement.

“It was a series of private phone calls no one will ever hear, know, or understand,” she said. “My father was confiding in me about issues weighing on his heart, both personal and business. I offered to be a life raft in whatever capacity he needed. I told him he had my support. I begged him to rest, to take care of himself.”

“We had been through almost 25 surgeries together, and then all of a sudden he didn’t want me at surgeries…everything started getting covered in a thick veil. It was like there was a force field around him that I couldn’t get through,” she continued.

After the back-and-forth, Brooke ultimately chose herself and she step away from the situation knowing she tried her best.

“I know in my heart I did everything I could,” Brooke concluded. “He knew I would run through a burning building for him. And in many ways, along the path of life, I did. He knows how deeply, how hard and how purely I loved him. I am at peace knowing this.”

She also addressed why she was not present at the WWE events that were honoring her father, noting that they did not invite her. Her brother, Nick Hogan, was present at the events but the WWE has yet to respond to her claims.