Bayer Leverkusen's remarkable run of form continued as they secured a hard-fought 2-1 victory over Mainz, further solidifying their position at the summit of the Bundesliga table. The win extended Leverkusen's lead at the top and saw them etch their name in the history books, setting a new record for Bundesliga clubs with an unprecedented 33-game unbeaten streak across all competitions.
The match got off to a blistering start for Leverkusen, with Granit Xhaka unleashing a stunning strike from 20 yards out to give his side an early lead in the third minute. However, their joy was short-lived as Mainz quickly responded, with Dominik Kohr's diving header finding the back of the net just five minutes later, leveling the scores.
Despite dominating possession, Leverkusen found themselves thwarted by an inspired performance from Mainz goalkeeper Robin Zentner, who pulled off a series of impressive saves to keep the visitors in the game. However, Zentner's heroics were undone in the 68th minute when he allowed a seemingly harmless shot from Robert Andrich to slip through his grasp, allowing Leverkusen to reclaim the lead.
Mainz's hopes of mounting a comeback were dealt a significant blow when Jessic Ngankam was shown a straight red card for a foul on Xhaka, reducing them to 10 men. Leverkusen capitalized on their numerical advantage to see out the game and secure yet another crucial victory.
With this win, Leverkusen now sits comfortably atop the Bundesliga table with 61 points, a commanding 11 points clear of second-placed Bayern Munich. The victory extends their unbeaten streak and reaffirms their status as genuine title contenders this season.
As Leverkusen's impressive campaign gathers momentum, fans and pundits alike will eagerly anticipate their upcoming fixtures as they look to maintain their momentum and continue their pursuit of Bundesliga glory.