Granit Xhaka's tumultuous departure from Arsenal reveals his struggles and a pivotal U-turn under coach Mikel Arteta's influence.

Granit Xhaka's departure from Arsenal in 2019 was more than a mere transfer; it was a saga marked by strained relations and a dramatic turn of events. After a seven-year tenure at the Emirates, the Swiss midfielder departed for Bayer Leverkusen in a £21.5 million deal, citing a lack of respect and a desire from Arsenal to offload him.

In 297 appearances for Arsenal, Xhaka etched his name by contributing 23 goals and 29 assists, even briefly donning the captain's armband in 2019. However, he found himself on the brink of leaving the club four years earlier, facing adversity as the fans turned against him during a match against Crystal Palace.

Xhaka revealed to The Athletic his disillusionment, stating, “Arsenal showed me little respect, even though I was the captain.” Despite feeling unappreciated, he credited Mikel Arteta as the person who wanted him to stay. Recounting the pivotal moment, he shared how Arteta's convincing words persuaded him to reconsider his departure despite feeling disconnected from the fans' support.

Leaving Arsenal for Bayer Leverkusen, Xhaka reunited with manager Xabi Alonso, and the move has proven fruitful. Leverkusen currently leads the Bundesliga standings, with Xhaka showcasing his instrumental role on the pitch. His influence is evident in his league performances, leading Europe's top seven leagues in passes into the final third, demonstrating his crucial role in Leverkusen's tactical setup.

Xhaka's candid revelation about his tumultuous time at Arsenal sheds light on the complexities within football clubs. Despite his challenges, his turnaround decision under Arteta's guidance stands as a testament to a coach's influence and persuasive power amid adversities in a player's career trajectory.