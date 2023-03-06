Now run by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, the newest version of the XFL is looking to draw up interest and give fans another way to watch football. For better or worse, a brawl between two of the league’s best teams is sure to get eyes on the XFL.

At the end of their Week 3 contest, the St. Louis BattleHawks and DC Defenders got into a massive scuffle that saw numerous players ejected. Both teams formed a massive scrum that seemed to only keep growing as the fight escalated.

A fight breaks out…. #XFL IS MY FAVORITE IDC a 🍋 was thrown.. pic.twitter.com/8jWMWKEtXU — Dee #sportsncoffee (@DeeLovesSports) March 5, 2023

The brawl ensued after the BattleHawks’ last-second alternative onside kick attempt. In the XFL, teams can try to convert a 4th down, 15-yard play to gain possession on an onside kick. When the Defenders came away with the sack, it looked like The Rock’s old WWF days rather than a football game.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

In the fracas, DC saw linebacker Francis Bernard and Rod Taylor while Brian Hill was ejected for St. Louis. Hill is the most notable of the trio as he spent five years in the NFL with the Falcons, Bengals and 49ers.

Once the dust had settled from the brawl, the DC Defenders came away with a 34-28 victory. At 3-0, the Defenders now lead the XFL North. DC has been great in the run game, with a league-leading five rushing touchdowns. The BattleHawks aren’t too fire behind in the North with their 2-1 record. St. Louis is one of the XFL’s premier passing teams as their seven passing TDs currently tie for most in the league.

The BattleHawks and the Defenders are battling to win the XFL Championship. Both sides will be circling the date when they face each other next.