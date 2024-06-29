The New York Yankees enjoyed their best night of the season on Friday, embarrassing the Toronto Blue Jays 16-5 at the Rogers Centre. However, the game wasn't always smooth, as Marcus Stroman publicly yelled at Gleyber Torres after Torres failed to turn a double-play in the fifth inning.

Stroman took responsibility for the outburst after the game, via YES Network.

”It was frustrating,” he said. “At the end of the day, I felt like I made a good pitch and that was a big spot. I wanted to have that turn there, we didn’t and some raw emotion comes out.”

With the bases loaded and nobody out in a 1-1 tie, Stroman was tasked with facing Toronto slugger Vlad Guerrero Jr. in a game-defining moment. The right-hander got the better of the three-time All-Star, getting him to hit a chopper to shortstop Anthony Volpe. Volpe tossed it to Torres, who then couldn't beat Guerrero on the throw to first, despite the former home run leader not being known for his speed.

Stroman then yelled “Throw the ball, bro” as he angrily walked back to the mound, via New York Post Sports.

Did Stroman overreact, or are emotional moments a part of the game that teammates shouldn't take personally?

Stroman's episode was the jolt the Yankees needed

Stroman's episode may have been a spiritual awakening for New York, as its offense finally came alive shortly after. The Yankees scored six runs in the top of the sixth, including a two-run homer by Torres. Stroman was the first to congratulate Torres back in the dugout, via Talkin' Yanks.

Stroman also privately cleared the air with the embattled second baseman, who had been benched the previous two games for poor play and lack of hustle.

”This game can definitely have a lot of raw emotion come out,” Stroman continued. “I’m very passionate. I care a lot about winning for this team, for this city. Sometimes raw emotion comes out. So I checked in with everyone I needed to check in with after the game. It’s all directed towards winning and being great out there. Sometimes it’s frustrating.”

Before the frame began, cameras caught Aaron Judge appearing to calm Stroman down. However, Stroman clarified that it was completely unrelated.

“Judge is the man,” Stroman said. “He was just letting me know—which I wasn't even conscious of—that he wanted to play the first ball in the inning a little bit better. Which, it was a hit off the bat, I wasn't even thinking about that. Yeah, he was just checking in with me on that and letting me know that I was doing a good job battling.”

If anyone were to check Stroman for his behavior, it would be the Yankee captain. However, it's a general understanding in the clubhouse that emotions coming out simply means the player cares deeply about the game, as the veteran pitcher expressed.

It would be more troubling if New York hadn't shown any frustration, considering it was on a four-game skid. The squad will take the field again on Saturday afternoon, with the chance to show that Friday's offensive explosion wasn't a mirage.