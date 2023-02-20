New York Yankees’ ace Gerrit Cole expressed his concern over MLB’s new bigger bases. Although part of the reason for adding bigger bases was to limit injuries, Cole believes these new bags could lead to ankle injuries for pitchers, per Marly Rivera.

I spoke to Cole about this. Cole told me that he was a little concerned about the bases being a few inches lower in the middle, which he was worried could potentially lead to ankle injuries for pitchers covering 1B, by sliding over the top and not having a “bump” to stop the foot pic.twitter.com/Hkjrs87zja — Marly Rivera (@MarlyRiveraESPN) February 20, 2023

Gerrit Cole is referring to when pitchers have to cover first base on a ground ball. This typically occurs when a grounder takes a first baseman away from the bag and during double play opportunities. It will be interesting to see if Rob Manfred or MLB responds to Cole’s concern.

Cole and the Yankees are looking to make a World Series run in 2023. They enjoyed a solid 2022 campaign but fell short against the Houston Astros in the playoffs. Cole even admitted that New York got “waxed” by Houston in the ALCS.

Nevertheless, the Yankees re-signed Aaron Judge and Anthony Rizzo while bringing in Carlos Rodon this offseason. With superstars like Gerrit Cole and Aaron Judge leading the charge, the Yankees will have a strong opportunity to make a deep playoff run.

However, Cole wants to ensure that his and other pitchers’ health will not be negatively impacted by the new bases.