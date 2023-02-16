New York Yankees pitcher Gerrit Cole spoke to the media after arriving for spring training, and he had a witty remark regarding last season’s defeat against the Houston Astros in the ALCS.

“We got waxed,” Gerrit Cole said, via @snyyankees on Twitter. “Any time you get waxed, it doesn’t feel good – whether you’re going to the salon or you’re on the baseball field.”

Gerrit Cole on the Yankees' ALCS loss to the Astros: "We got waxed. Any time you get waxed, it doesn't feel good – whether you're going to the salon or you're on a baseball field" 🤣 pic.twitter.com/6DGy5ypWxH — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) February 16, 2023

That is a much different description than what manager Aaron Boone said after game two of the series, when he mentioned the roof being open as a reason that the Yankees did not score enough.

Regardless of Aaron Boone’s comments, it was a waxing that the Yankees suffered at the hands of the Astros, who have become the Yankees’ nemesis in the playoffs in recent years.

The Astros swept the Yankees in four games, holding the Yankees offense to nine runs in the series. Cole pitched game three, went five innings, giving up five runs. Two of them were unearned.

The Yankees biggest addition this offseason was to add starting pitcher Carlos Rodon, who signed a a six-year $162 million contract with the team.

Carlos Rodon spent last season with the San Francisco Giants, and pitched very well. He started his career with the Chicago White Sox, but did not perform up to the level baseball fans know him as now until the 2021 season. Rodon was designated for assignment at one point in his White Sox career, and now he has signed a big contract.

The Yankees hope the duo of Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon can help them make a run in the playoffs and win their first World Series since 2009.