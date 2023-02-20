MLB’s new rules are expected to increase action and lead to further excitement. The league even implemented bigger bases to improve player health and encourage teams to steal more bases. Los Angeles Dodgers’ manager Dave Roberts is looking to take advantage of MLB’s new bases and rules by challenging his players to be more aggressive on the base paths, per David Vassegh.

“Dave Roberts is going to challenge Gavin Lux and Miguel Vargas to be aggressive on the bases with the new rules and larger bases in play,” Vassegh wrote on Twitter.

Gavin Lux features impressive speed but hasn’t been much of a threat on the base paths since debuting in the big leagues. Meanwhile, the Dodgers believe one of Miguel Vargas’ most underrated tools is his speed. Both players could help the team in pivotal fashion by swiping bases and getting into scoring position consistently.

It will also be interesting to see how aggressive Mookie Betts is while running the bases. The Dodgers’ superstar stole more than 20 bases four times with the Boston Red Sox. However, Betts hasn’t stolen more than 12 bags since joining the Dodgers. Perhaps he can increase that number to 15-20 this season.

Bigger bases are just one of the reasons why teams will likely be more aggressive in 2023. Additionally, pitchers’ pickoff attempts will be limited. This will allow runners to gain an extra step and attempt more steals with confidence.

The Dodgers haven’t been known for their stolen base prowess in previous seasons (with the exception of players like Trea Turner), but that may change during the 2023 campaign.