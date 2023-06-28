The New York Yankees' first half of the season could be summed up by one word: injuries. In particular, their pitching staff was completely obliterated by the injury bug to start the season. Thankfully, things are starting to look up for the Pinstripes. Their roster is getting healthier by the day. Now, everyone's favorite pitcher Nestor Cortes is set to enter the next stage of his rehab, per the New York Post.

“Nestor Cortes is nearing a return to the mound for the Yankees, who have increasing confidence a cortisone injection will be enough to cure his shoulder issue. The left-hander is set to throw a bullpen session on Friday or Saturday in St. Louis, which will be his first since he was shut down with a rotator cuff strain in the first week of June.”

Cortes has been shut down since the start of June due to a shoulder ailment. The lefty starter suffered a rotator cuff strain prior to being shut down, severely limiting his ability to throw effectively for the Yankees. Cortes took a cortisol shot to alleviate the pain. Despite his initial trepidation, the lefty said that the shot was indeed effective.

Live and breathe baseball? 🚨 Get viral MLB graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Everything feels really good,” Cortes said Tuesday after a light day of throwing. “I feel like I’ve about turned the corner from feeling like ‘Ehh’ to now feeling great.”

The Yankees currently hold a 43-36 record heading into the midway point of the season. While they're behind the league-leading Rays and the streaking Orioles, New York still holds a Wild Card spot for now. However, with many teams right behind them, that could easily change. Getting their full roster back would do wonders for them.