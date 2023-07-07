New York Yankees' starter Luis Severino was ruthlessly booed at home by New York faithful during another terrible start Thursday. Severino gave up seven earned runs on 10 hits through less than three innings.

Sevy gives up his fifth hit of the inning and the boos rain down pic.twitter.com/5v83b1fC2M — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) July 7, 2023

Severino's year thus far has been horrendous. His ERA after today's performance is a brutal 7.46 through nine starts. He gave up nine runs last start and has surrendered at least four in five of his last six appearances. It's been a long time since he's given the Yankees his best baseball.

Across his two All-Star seasons in 2017-18, he averaged a 3.18 ERA and 220 strikeouts per season. Since then however, Severino's missed most of the last four seasons due to a nasty list of injuries. He did make 19 starts last year and managed that same solid 3.18 ERA, but hasn't been able to replicate that this year.

Severino's bad pitching is just a symptom of the Yankees' broader struggles this year. At 48-39, the Yankees really aren't having a bad season; it's just not the year fans were hoping for. They can't seem to stay healthy and get all the cylinders firing together.

Right now, New York's outfield is in shambles, Aaron Judge hasn't played in a month, and Giancarlo Stanton is just straight up bad. Outside of Gerrit Cole, the pitching has been nothing to write home about either.

The Yankees are eight games behind the Tampa Bay Rays for first in the AL East, but the Baltimore Orioles are also five games ahead of New York. They currently sit in the American League's third wild card spot, so they could definitely make the playoffs, but winning the division already looks like a lost cause at the All-Star break.