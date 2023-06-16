Aaron Judge is not close to returning to the diamond, according to New York Yankees skipper Aaron Boone. Judge had another plasma injection in his toe on Thursday and has a second ligament giving him problems.

aaaThe Yankees moved Judge to the IL ten days ago after the outfielder crashed into the wall at Dodger Stadium. While a toe contusion sounds like a minor injury, the nagging impact is actually quite troubling for Judge.

“Think about the injury that he has. It's a right big toe injury for a guy who is six-foot-seven and 282 pounds,” MLB insider Buster Olney said on the Brady Farkas Show. “For a right-handed hitter, the right big toe is effectively an anchor in his swing. So the pressure he puts on that part of his foot, his toe, is enormous.”

Boone said there is no timetable for Judge's return. The Yankees likely want to ensure their MVP is fully healthy before rushing him back into the lineup. There are just over three weeks left before the All-Star break, and Olney believes the Yankees would be psyched if Judge plays before then.

The Yankees' season up to now has been derailed by lots of injuries, and even at 39-30, they are still in third place in the AL East.

Judge's offensive impact was enormous in the 49 games he played before this injury. His slash line is .291/.404/.674/1.078 with a ridiculous OPS+ of 192. Judge is following up his MVP season nicely, but the Yankees need him to stay on the field.

Last season, the slugger led baseball in just about every major offensive category and hit 62 homers. Upon his return, New York is counting on Aaron Judge to replicate that production, especially after signing him to a $360 million deal this offseason.