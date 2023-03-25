Gerard has been a writer for ClutchPoints for around a year now, with his focus primarily on the NBA, NFL, and Gaming. When he's not writing for CP, Gerard can often be seen playing VALORANT or playing pick-up basketball. He's also working on his BS Mathematics degree.

The 2023 season hasn’t even started, and the New York Yankees are already dealing with the injury bug and their pitching staff. New acquisition Carlos Rodon is slated to miss the start of their campaign with an elbow issue. Right-hander Tommy Kahnle is on a similar timeline as well. Lou Trivino, Frankie Montas, and Scott Effross are also on the injured list, with Effross being ruled out for the year and Montas slated for a second-half return. Now, another member of the Yankees’ starting rotation might miss the start of the season: Luis Severino, who is in “jeopardy” of missing the first few weeks, per Joel Sherman.

“Boone said Severino has a low grade lat injury. Called a strain. “Jeopardy” to make first start.”

Severino has struggled with injuries for a good chunk of the 2022 season. This perhaps is the worst time for the Yankees pitcher to suffer an injury: their starting rotation is already battered and bruised. Rodon, Severino, and Montas were projected to be starters for them on Opening Day, with Kahnle and Trivino as alternates. At the very least, they have already named the next starter after Gerritt Cole: Clarke Schmidt.

Clarke Schmidt now announced as #Yankees Game 2 starter to open season https://t.co/2ih5fpMOL2 — Bob Nightengale (@BNightengale) March 25, 2023

Yankees manager Aaron Boone also named Jhony Brito as a potential fifth starter depending on how much time Severino misses.

Aaron Boone mentioned Jhony Brito as an option if the #Yankees need a fifth starter. — Bryan Hoch (@BryanHoch) March 25, 2023

This is a less than ideal start for the Yankees’ 2023 season. The only consolation for the Yankees is that their starting position players are at least relatively intact (save for the recovering Harrison Bader). New York opens against the San Francisco Giants less than a week from now. We’ll see if we get more clarity on Luis Severino’s status by then.