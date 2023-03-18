Joey Mistretta is a writer/editor who covers multiple sports. Notably, Mistretta covers baseball, basketball, and football. He is originally from a small town in Southern California and spent the majority of his time growing up playing baseball and basketball. He graduated college with a degree in broadcast journalism. In addition to writing, Mistretta runs a sports Youtube channel and works as a seasonal play-by-play sports broadcaster.

Carlos Rodon and Harrison Bader are reportedly both progressing from their injury concerns, per Bryan Hoch. Rodon, who’s dealing with a forearm injury, reportedly felt good after playing catch on Friday. Meanwhile, Harrison Bader is battling an oblique ailment. Bader’s status for Opening Day is in question as a result, but Aaron Boone said the centerfielder is “doing better than we anticipated.”

The odds of Rodon and Bader being ready to start the season still appear to be fairly slim. However, these injuries likely won’t keep either player out for a significant period of time barring any setbacks.

The Yankees signed Rodon during the offseason to play a pivotal role in their starting rotation. The left-hander has impressed over the past two seasons and is expected to be a valuable No. 2 option in New York’s rotation behind Gerrit Cole. There was initial concern that his forearm injury could lead to an extended injury absence. The Yankees are optimistic for now, but they will continue to closely monitor the situation.

Bader was acquired ahead of the trade deadline in 2022. He’s a terrific defensive outfielder with decent offensive ability. With Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton already both in the outfield, the Yankees are counting on Bader to patrol centerfield at a high level during the 2023 season. For now, they will need to find a centerfield alternative while Bader fights back from his oblique injury.

Carlos Rodon and Harrison Bader’s exact timetables are unclear at the moment, but both players are trending in a positive direction.