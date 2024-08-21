New York Yankees fans are still reeling from their team's brutal 9-5 loss in extra innings to the Cleveland Guardians at home on Tuesday.

As NY supporters look for anything (or anyone) to blame for the team's ongoing malaise, it comes as no surprise that many of them have targeted struggling Yankees first baseman DJ LeMahieu, who just had another putrid night at the plate.

The 36-year-old LeMahieu went just 0-for-5 in the series opener against the Guardians. He was also just 0-for-3 when there was at least a runner in scoring position in the contest. For what it's worth, LeMahieu struck out just once, but that was in the bottom of the 11th inning when there were two runners on base.

It only took Cleveland reliever Tim Herrin three pitches to get rid of LeMahieu, who fouled off on the first two pitches before a swinging strike on an 82 MPH curveball. That was a golden opportunity for LeMahieu to win the hearts of Yankees fans again, but he faltered.

To date, LeMahieu owns a hideous batting line of .189/.263/.249 with two home runs and 24 RBIs.

Fans angrily react to Aaron Boone's DJ LeMahieu statement after Yankees' loss to Cleveland

Despite LeMahieu's struggles, Yankees manager Aaron Boone seemingly continues to have trust in the veteran.

“It’s been rough, no question about it,” Boone said about LeMahieu's performance in the 2024 MLB season after the loss to the Guardians (h/t Bryan Hoch of MLB.com).

“He has had moments where he’s gotten it going a little bit, but it’s been tough. I know he’s working his tail off to get it right and be a contributor. At this point, we’ve got to just keep grinding with him.”

What Boone just said about LeMahieu was not music to the ears of Yankees fans. Not a single note from what he said tickled the senses of an angry fanbase that is left confused again with Boone's loyalty to LeMahieu.

Perhaps Boone is hoping that LeMahieu will soon enjoy the gifts of positive regression, which could be coming as suggested by his .221 BABIP entering the Guardians series.

“If LeMahieu had any self-respect, he'd retire. Man up and face facts. Hang it up tomorrow,” commented X (the social media platform formerly known as Twitter) user @YankeesMIKE2408.

“You could find a career journeyman in the minor leagues who could do better than what DJ has done,” stated @The_BroDad.

“Did any reporter follow that up with “WHY do you have to keep grinding with him?”?????” a confused @NYY1996BR said.

“A ridiculous losing statement,” opined @tosprov. “Someone needs to remind him he’s in a pennant race not playing out the string. Might as well dig up Ruth and DiMaggio for the game tomorrow. They’ll get the same production. 0-5 incoming as usual.”