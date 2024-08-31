The New York Yankees were expecting to have Ian Hamilton back in the bullpen sooner rather than later. Hamilton, who suffered a right lat strain in June and has missed about two months, is currently on a minor league rehab assignment.

Hamilton was expected to make an appearance on Friday for Double-A Somerset and did not end up pitching. Yankees manager Aaron Boone provided an update on Hamilton before Saturday's game against the St. Louis Cardinals.

“He had some back spasms yesterday, he got scratched from his outing,” Boone said. “He's here today, doesn't seem like a major thing. He might even go out and play catch today but he just had some back spasms that acted up before he went out.”

It does not seem like this is a significant issue for Hamilton based on Boone's comments. However, it still means that the Yankees will likely be getting their reliever back later than they initially anticipated. Despite Boone's confidence that Hamilton's latest setback was not too serious, he did not confirm when his next rehab appearance would be.

The Yankees currently have the best record in the American League and are 1 1/2 games up on the Baltimore Orioles in the AL East. With the Orioles so close in the standings, every game going forward is crucial for the Yankees to guarantee a first round bye in the postseason. Hamilton would be a huge help and provide some much-needed depth to the Yankees pitching staff.

Why the Yankees need Ian Hamilton

The Yankees would have loved to be able to add Hamilton back into their bullpen mix, especially since closer Clay Holmes has come back down to earth after his scorching hot start to the season where he did not allow an earned run through his first 20 appearances.

In 27 appearances with the Yankees before going down in June, the 29-year-old Hamilton had a 4.55 ERA through 29 2/3 innings. Hamilton was much more effective last season, with a 2.64 ERA in 58 innings. The Yankees hope would be that in this crucial stretch run, Hamilton could recapture some of what he showed in 2023.

Hamilton utilizes a fastball-sinker-slider combination to get hitters out. His four seamer, which has averaged 96.3 mph this season, has been especially effective. Opposing hitters are batting just .136 against it according to Baseball Savant..

Before joining the Yankees last season, Hamilton had previously spent time with the Minnesota Twins and Chicago White Sox organizations.