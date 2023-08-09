The New York Yankees announced that Ian Hamilton will be starting tonight's game against the Chicago White Sox, while Luis Severino will be the bulk guy out of the bullpen for the game, according to Meredith Marokovits of YES Network.

Relief pitcher Michael King would have been an option to start tonight against the White Sox, but he was used in last night's 7-1 win. Luis Severino still wants to be a starter, but he understands the decision, according to Marokovits.

Michael King would have been a good option to start the game, he is one of the Yankees' best relief pitchers. Ian Hamilton is not a bad option either, and other arms should be available when Severino is done pitching in the game.

For the inside story on the 24 people banned from MLB, listen below:

Wednesday's game against the White Sox is a big one, as the Yankees look to win the series in the rubber match. New York currently sits 4.5 game out of a playoff spot in the American League, so they could use every win they can get.

The Yankees need to leapfrog the Seattle Mariners and Toronto Blue Jays to get into a playoff spot. The Mariners are two games in front of the Yankees, while as mentioned before, the Blue Jays are 4.5 games ahead.

For the Yankees to make a run, they will need pitchers outside of Gerrit Cole and Clarke Schmidt to step up. The offense needs to perform better as well. Nestor Cortes looked great in his return against the Astros over the weekend, but Carlos Rodon's struggles continued on Sunday, and he returned to the injured list. It will take some piecing together to get into the playoffs, and the Yankees are trying to do that by using an opener in tonight's game against the White Sox.