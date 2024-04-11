The New York Yankees will travel to Ohio to face the Cleveland Guardians on Friday at Progressive Field. We're here to share our MLB odds series, make a Yankees-Guardians prediction, and pick while showing you how to watch.
The Yankees lost 5-2 to the Miami Marlins on Wednesday, being unable to complete the three-game sweep and seeing their four-game winning streak coming to an end. After scoring seven runs in the first game, they managed just three on Tuesday and then two on Wednesday. Moreover, the Yanks left 10 runners on the basepaths. Giancarlo Stanton provided the lone highlight with his fourth home run of the season. Marcus Stroman pitched five innings while allowing four earned runs, striking out seven and walking four.
The Guardians defeated the Chicago White Sox 7-6 in 10 innings on a walk-ff single by Bo Naylor to win two of three games from their divisional rivals. Now, they welcome the Yankees into town. After leaving nine runners on base, they hope to produce more offense to keep up with the Bronx Bombers. Regardless, they still got some good production from Steven Kwan, Josh Naylor, and Bo Naylor, who all had a home run.
The Yankees won the season series 4-2 last season, going 2-1 at Yankees Stadium and 2-1 at Progressive Field. Ultimately, the Yanks would like to repeat those numbers as they face their longtime AL rivals.
Clarke Schmidt will get the start for the Yankees and is 0-0 with a 4.66 ERA. Recently, he pitched 4 1/3 innings while allowing two earned runs on six hits while striking out four and walking three in a no-decision against the Toronto Blue Jays.
Carlos Carrasco will make the start for the Guardians and is 0-0 with a 4.50 ERA. Ultimately, he labored through his last start, going three innings while allowing one earned run. But he took 78 pitches to strike out six and walk three. Therefore, he ended with a no-decision against the Yanks. Carrasco is 5-5 with a 4.01 ERA over 13 career games with the Yankees.
MLB Odds: Yankees-Guardians Odds
New York Yankees: -1.5 (+118)
Moneyline: -142
Cleveland Guardians: +1.5 (-142)
Moneyline: +120
Over: 8.5 (-115)
Under: 8.5 (-105)
How to Watch Yankees vs. Guardians
Time: 7:10 PM ET/4:10 PM PT
TV: Bally Sports Great Lakes
Stream: fuboTV (Click for free trial)
Why The Yankees Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Yankees have a different feel this season. Yes, it seems like they may actually be ready to contend after struggling last season. It all starts with the offense and a lineup that can produce a lot of damage.
Look at Anthony Volpe. So far, he is batting .372 with two home runs, six RBIs, and one run. Juan Soto has been a fantastic addition for the Yanks. Currently, he is hitting .360 with two home runs, 12 RBIs, and seven runs. Aaron Judge has struggled. Unfortunately, he is hitting just .178 with two home runs, six RBIs, and five runs. Stanton is now clipping .256 with four home runs, eight RBIs, and seven runs. Meanwhile, Anthony Rizzo is hitting just .245 with one home run, four RBIs, and six runs. Gleyber Torres is not doing his part. Somehow, he is hitting only .192 with two RBIs and five runs.
The Yankees will cover the spread if they can drive the runners home. Then, they need a good outing from Schmidt.
Why The Guardians Will Cover The Spread/Win
The Guardians have been inconsistent on offense so far this season. Significantly, they have looked either amazing or underwhelming. The Guardians need to find ways to get runs. Ultimately, it starts at the top.
Kwan is batting .386 with two home runs, five RBIs, and 13 runs. Therefore, he has been exceptional at the top of the lineup. Andres Gimenez continues to be a threat behind him. So far, he is batting .304 with seven RBIs and 10 runs while also having two stolen bases. Jose Ramirez has produced two home runs, 10 RBIs, and 12 runs. Thus, he remains a force at the plate. Josh Naylor now is hitting .333 with three home runs, nine RBIs, and eight runs. Amazingly, he has hit a home run in back-to-back games. Bo Naylor has struggled. Currently, he is hitting just .194 with two home runs, five RBIs, and three runs.
The Guardians will cover the spread if Kwan, Gimenez, and Ramirez can all set the tone and produce. Then, they need Carrasco to do well against the Yankees.
Final Yankees-Guardians Prediction & Pick
The Yankees always seem to do well against the Guardians. Ultimately, they tend to dominate them for stretches. Schmidt is not a dominating pitcher. Moreover, he has a 4.35 ERA over three games against the Guardians. But the Yankees are only better at hitting home runs. Otherwise, the Guardians have hit the ball better. The Yankees are 10-3, and the Guardians are 9-3, making this a juicy matchup. Remember, they both have great pitching staffs. If the offense is to explode, it likely will happen during the weekend, during a day game. Last season, the teams combined for seven or fewer runs in 5 of 6 games. Go with the under for this one.
Final Yankees-Guardians Prediction & Pick: Under 8.5 (-105)