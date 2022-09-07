Zach Wilson gets worrying injury update as Joe Flacco named Jets’ Week 1 starter

Zach Wilson will not only miss the New York Jets season opener against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday but he won’t return until Week 4 against the Pittsburgh Steelers at the “earliest,” per coach Robert Saleh.

Wilson, who had minor surgery on his right knee Aug. 16, was put through a workout Monday. At that time Saleh said it was “possible” Wilson could start against the Ravens. Joe Flacco will get the starting nod at quarterback instead and Wilson will avoid an IR stint.

The 23-year-old sustained a non-contact injury during a scramble in the Jets’ preseason opener Aug. 12 against the Philadelphia Eagles. He missed four games as a rookie last season with a sprained right knee.

Flacco played 11 seasons with the Ravens and helped lead them to the playoffs six times. He was MVP of Super Bowl XLVII when the Ravens defeated the San Francisco 49ers. Flacco had one losing season as a starter with Baltimore (2015) before he was replaced by Lamar Jackson nine games into the 2018 season.

The 37-year-old has filled in for Wilson and Sam Darnold as Jets quarterback the past two seasons and is 0-5 as a starter. He started once last season, a 24-17 home loss to the Miami Dolphins in Week 11, and completed 24 of 39 passes for 291 yards and two touchdowns.

Flacco had a solid training camp, but an uneven performance in the preseason finale against the New York Giants on Aug 28th. He completed 7 of 12 passes for 76 yards, including third-down conversions to Corey Davis, Braxton Berrios and Michael Carter on the opening drive. He also threw a pick-six. The Jets scored three points in four drives with Flacco at the helm.