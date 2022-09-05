Robert Saleh provides massive Zach Wilson injury update ahead of Week 1 vs. Ravens

Zach Wilson could play in Week 1 of the NFL season when the New York Jets host the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday. Coach Robert Saleh said it’s “possible” after the quarterback, who’s been rehabbing from minor knee surgery, did some running and throwing Monday.

“We put Zach through a workout today, looked good, felt good,” Saleh said. “We’re going to see how the knee responds today and tomorrow and we’ll have an answer for everyone on Wednesday.”

Robert Saleh says that there is a possibility that Zach Wilson could play in Week 1, dependent on how his knee responds this week. The Jets will know his status by Wednesday. pic.twitter.com/bhRulXUams — Jets Videos (@snyjets) September 5, 2022

Zach Wilson sustained a non-contact injury during a scramble in the preseason opener Aug. 12 against the Philadelphia Eagles. He had surgery to trim the meniscus in his right knee the following week. He’s been with the team rehabbing and attending meetings since the surgery.

Saleh said they won't factor potential rust into when Zach Wilson returns: "You just have to rip the band-aid off." When he's ready physically, whether it's this week or later, Wilson is playing. — Andy Vasquez (@andy_vasquez) September 5, 2022

If Wilson is not ready to play Sunday, veteran Joe Flacco would start against his former team. Flacco was MVP of Super Bowl XLVII when he helped the Ravens defeat the San Francisco 49ers.