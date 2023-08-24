Zack Snyder, the former head of the DCEU (now DCU), is a Fortnite player.

While at Gamescon, Snyder caught up with IGN. The topic of Fortnite arose and the Man of Steel director revealed that he began playing the game. for his son.

“My son and I got into Fortnite,” Snyder revealed. “I kind of wanted to play it with him, and then he didn't like it, and so, I ended up just playing it by myself.”

“I went down a bad rabbit hole with Fortnite in the sense that I took a pretty deep dive,” he continued.

He then revealed that he's a “no builds” player and that he uses the Meeseeks skin from Rick and Morty.

Zack Snyder is best known for his films 300 and Watchmen prior to his work in the DCEU. He kicked off the DCEU by directing Man of Steel and Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice before the Justice League debacle. His director's cut of Justice League was later released in 2021 on HBO Max (now Max).

After his work for the DCEU, Snyder shifted his focus to original work. He created, co-wrote, produced, and directed Army of the Dead for Netflix in 2021. That film then got a spin-off, Army of Thieves, which he co-wrote.

Coming up, Snyder will head into the sci-fi genre with Rebel Moon: Part One — A Child of Fire. This is a new space opera a la Star Wars and Dune for Netflix. The second half will be released on April 19, 2024. A video game was also announced.