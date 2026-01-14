Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce continue to stretch the footprint of New Heights beyond podcast charts. The brothers announced a new partnership with Amazon that launches the Kelce Clubhouse, an online retail hub designed to merge content, commerce, and community in one place, per HollywoodReporter.

The Kelce Clubhouse lives inside Amazon’s ecosystem and pulls together clips from the New Heights podcast, direct links to new episodes on YouTube and Prime Video, and a rotating lineup of exclusive products. Launch collaborators include apparel brands HOMAGE and Pro Standard, alongside official New Heights merchandise created specifically for the rollout.

Amazon plans to feature the Kelce Clubhouse across its platform at launch, while also integrating it into Prime Video’s Shop the Show experience. That setup allows viewers to browse and buy items directly while watching New Heights, blurring the line between episode drops and merch releases.

Why Amazon and the Kelces Are Going All In

The move aligns with Amazon’s broader push toward creator led, video first podcasts. After restructuring its audio business last year, the company shifted narrative programming to Audible and placed shows like New Heights under a new creator services umbrella following the breakup of Wondery. Amazon framed the initiative as a way to scale listenership while building deeper, longer term creator partnerships.

For the Kelce brothers, the Clubhouse serves as more than a merch store. The site will also handle preorders for their upcoming book, NO DUMB QUESTIONS: And All of Our Dumbest Answers, and opens the door to future brand sponsorships tied directly to their audience.

“We’re excited to open the doors to the Kelce Clubhouse,” the brothers said in a joint statement, calling it a natural next step for a fanbase that rallies around family and football. The message feels clear. New Heights no longer stops at audio or video. It now lives wherever the 92 percenters shop.